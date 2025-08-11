ADC coalition: Fayemi faults Amaechi, says he remains in APC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — FORMER Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, refuted the claims making the rounds that he co-founded the African Democratic Party, ADC, with former Rivers State governor, Mr Rotimi Amaechi.

Fayemi, who was reacting to a X Spaces conversation on Saturday, where Amaechi claimed that the ADC coalition “started with me and Fayemi in the house of Nasiru Danu with Salihu Mohammed and others.”

Amaechi described how the coalition began as a small meeting initiated by Salihu Mohammed, former national vice-chairman (north-west) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to reconcile Amaechi and Fayemi, which then expanded to include other political figures such as Aminu Tambuwal, a Nigerian senator and former governor of Sokoto.

However, Fayemi, in a statement by his Head of Media, Mallam Sajoh, said the claim has not surfaced on any reputable media organisation, hence, no credible evidence to support it.

The former Minister of Mines insisted that he remains a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, adding that he has no plans of defecting to another party.

The statement reads: “We address the alleged claim by Mr Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State, that he and our principal, Dr Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State, founded the new ADC coalition before expanding it to include others.

“Despite efforts to verify this statement, which has gained traction on social and digital media, we have found no credible evidence to support it. No video of Hon. Amaechi making these claims or reports from reputable media organisations have been located.

“In an era where fabricated or distorted statements are often attributed to public figures for malicious purposes, we are cautious about engaging with potentially manufactured controversies designed to provoke or profit. It is possible that Mr Amaechi did not make the statement or was misquoted.

“We unequivocally state that these claims lack any basis. Dr. Fayemi remains a committed member and leader of the APC in Ekiti State. At various public forums in Ekiti and nationwide, he has consistently affirmed his dedication to the APC, working to address its challenges and advance its progressive ideals for Nigeria. Nothing has changed.

“Furthermore, Dr Fayemi has publicly endorsed Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State for re-election, clearly supporting his candidacy for the APC gubernatorial ticket. This underscores his loyalty to the APC.

“We also wish to note that Dr Fayemi is a politician and thought leader with friends and associates that span political, religious, ethnic and regional divides.”