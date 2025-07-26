BBNaija 10: Meet all 15 female housemates

The BBNaija Season 10, tagged “10 Over 10,” launched on Saturday night with the grand unveiling of 15 female housemates, each bringing a unique personality, flair, and backstory to Africa’s most-watched reality TV show.

From lawyers and therapists to self-proclaimed antagonists and seductresses, this season promises high drama, bold moves, and unforgettable moments.

Here’s a closer look at the BBNaija season 10 female housemates introduced on Day 1:

Zita

The 24-year-old made headlines right out the gate by revealing her parents didn’t know she joined the show. Zita said. With her “no 100 per cent trust” policy, she’s bringing fire and fierce independence to the house.

Mide

Mide quickly won hearts of BBNaija fans with her graceful entry and has already been dubbed one of the “prettiest faces” among the housemates on the night. While she hasn’t revealed much yet, fans are watching closely to see how she unfolds.

Doris

Doris embraces her “Drama Queen” identity and says many don’t realize she’s also a tomboy. She describes herself as “very, very single and ready to mingle with a guy who is nice and has sense.”

Sultana

Sultana from Adamawa values loyalty and close connections. She’s not looking to betray anyone and is excited for pool parties and forming bonds without compromising her values.

Big SOSO

Hailing from Kaduna but based in the UK, Big SOSO is a lawyer who lives for warmth—but don’t mistake her kindness for weakness. “She is here to be remembered, not forgotten.” She also showcases her culture through food.

Dede

At 23, Dede is already stirring curiosity. She proudly describes herself as an antagonist who “loves drama so much.” She made her mission clear: “She came to take it all. Watch out!”

Joanna

Joanna, 21, from Benue State, brings a mix of elegance and insight. Known for her love of kizomba and salsa, she’s also deeply introspective. “Single and does not play about two things: her solitude and punctuality!”

Isabella

A single mum from Rivers State, Isabella describes herself as “unapologetically a seductress.” A blend of heart, heat, and herbal tea, she’s “TV material with a soft heart and a sharper tongue.”

Ibifubara

The 27-year-old therapist from Rivers isn’t shy about her ambitions. “She doesn’t mind betraying anyone if it would land her the win.” Now reintroduced as a “psychologist-turned-techie-turned-salad snob,” she’s funny, flowing, and full of chaos.

Tracy:

A 27-year-old graduate trainee from Anambra, Tracy is hitting pause on pressure and play on pleasure. After years of battling comparisons, “She’s ready to break free, let loose, and have real fun.” Loyal in love, despite thinking “relationships are shams,” she’s bringing honesty, humour, and heart.

Ivatar

At 37, Ivatar is the oldest female contestant and a media mogul, mum, and self-described “main character from Anambra.” She’s not just here to compete—“She’s here to remind y’all who set the standard.”

Sabrina

Representing Edo State, Sabrina is royalty by blood and a boss by mindset. With a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics, she’s here to represent every woman who’s ever been told she’s “too much.” And she’s doing it with style and purpose.

Gigi Jasmine

Raised in Lagos, 25-year-old Gigi Jasmine isn’t loud—but she’s real. A deep thinker with “big smoke for the fakes,” she’s proving that “quiet girls can cause loud chaos.”

Thelma Lawson

At 26, Thelma from Port Harcourt is a skincare boss who “calls a thing, a thing.” Owning every room she walks into, she’s loyal, bold, and stepping fully into her soft life era.

Imisi

From Oyo State, 23-year-old Imisi is a fashion-forward, no-filter personality with razor-sharp takes and comebacks. She says what you’re thinking—just louder.

