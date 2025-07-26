My parents not aware I will be on the show – Zita, BBNaija 10 housemate

Big Brother Naija season 10 housemate, Zita has disclosed that her parents are unaware she’s participating in the show.

The 24-year-old, who described herself as a “rebel with a cause,” made the confession during her introductory appearance on the live show, saying she deliberately kept her audition and selection a secret.

“My mum would not be surprised, she will be impressed. She will be super proud,” Zita said confidently, adding that she enjoys surprising her parents and challenging expectations.

“I like to shock my parents,” she declared with a smile.

Zita’s entrance has already generated buzz on social media, with viewers divided over her decision to withhold such a major life event from her family.

While some commended her independent spirit, others expressed concern over potential fallout once the show progresses.

Setting the tone for her game strategy, Zita also made it clear that trust would be a rare currency in the house. “Nobody will have my 100 per cent trust,” she warned, hinting at a cautious and calculated approach to the competition.

Season 10 of the reality TV juggernaut, tagged “10 over 10,” will run for 10 weeks, promising viewers a mix of drama, alliances, romance, and intense gameplay.

The launch continues on Sunday, July 27, with more housemates expected to join. The grand finale is slated for Sunday, October 5, 2025.

