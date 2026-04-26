‘This is nonsense’ – BBNaija’s Chomzy faces backlash for sitting in car during NYSC parade

Chomzy, a former BBNaija housemate, has stirred controversy online following a post from her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

The reality TV star, born Esther Chioma Ndubueze, shared a video of herself at the camp dressed in the official white NYSC uniform.

The clip also showed her seated in an exotic car, while other corps members were seen on the parade ground.

Video of BBNaija’s Chomzy at NYSC camp chilling in her car while other corpers were on parade has got Nigerians talking pic.twitter.com/esdhMffjQY — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) April 25, 2026

She captioned the video: “better late than never”. In another post, she posed behind fellow corps members with the caption: “parade or not…NYSC things”.

The posts sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many users criticising her actions.

“Sorry enjoy what exactly? Nigerians flex on the weirdest stuff i swear 😂 No wonder when people see plenty money and get into power, they do as they like but would blame institutions when they’re common people 😂 People would even praise you, greet you self;” @BlitzOba wrote.

“Classism has entered NYSC wonderful. If you come from a poor background you stand in the sun, meanwhile NEPO will sit in chilled A/C Benz;” @ourt_destiny added.

“Even if she had the privilege why post it online ? She could have just taken exit if she does not want to be there, this video Dey vex me in ways I can’t explain;” @rabbeatbae said.

“Is it by force to serve ??.. if she can skip these activities what is the essence of serving??she can as well not serve ..this is rubbish…” @Marvie_store99 wrote.

“she’s feeling on top of the world… rubbish must everybody knows you gat privilege?” @dami_mastermind commented.

“What’s she trying to achieve by posting this video? She doesn’t know this is an indirect indictment on the NYSC? Some people will just use their hands to cause problems in the name of social media validation. SMH;” @Angylexus said.

“This is disrespectful to those who are in the parade ground;” @Spazzzie added.

“This is pure nonsense and NYSC should handle this!” @unknownisu wrote.

The incident has further fueled debate over privilege, compliance and conduct within the NYSC scheme.

Vanguard News