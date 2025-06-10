Segun Sowunmi during his visit with President Bola Tinubu.

By Bayo Wahab

Segun Sowunmi, former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 presidential campaign, said President Bola Tinubu is smarter than his political rivals, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Sowunmi said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” on Monday.

While addressing concerns regarding his recent visit to the president, the former governorship aspirant in Ogun said his meeting with Tinubu should not be interpreted as betraying his political affiliation with Atiku.

Sowunmi, who declared his political independence on the show, said he is not tied to any politician.

Asked if he told Atiku before meeting Tinubu, Sowunmi said he is at liberty to make decisions for himself as an adult.

“I am at liberty as an adult to take decisions. I am not tied to anybody. I am not anti-Tinubu. I own my mouth, I own my words, and I own my arguments.

Sowunmi spoke glowingly about Tinubu and his programmes, saying the difference between the president and his political rivals lies in his smartness.

“Do you know the difference between Bola and them? He doesn’t have one approach to dealing with everybody. By miles, he (Tinubu) is smarter than them. He is smarter than Peter Obi, he is smarter than them,” he said.

Asked if Tinubu is smarter than Atiku, he replied, ‘he’s smarter than them.’

On why he visited the president, the PDP chieftain said he had a deep relationship with Tinubu, saying he’s known him since 1994.

According to him, he visited Tinubu to discuss and understand why opposition parties blame his government for their crises.

Vanguard News