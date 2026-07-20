Italy hold talks with Guardiola over national team job – Report

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has reportedly opened talks with Pep Guardiola over becoming the next head coach of the Italy national team.

According to Sky Italia, FIGC technical director Paolo Maldini and adviser Leonardo travelled to Barcelona, where they held a three-day meeting with the former Manchester City manager in an attempt to convince him to take the job.

The report said the duo presented Guardiola with the federation’s long-term vision for the Azzurri as Italy continues its search for a successor to Gennaro Gattuso.

It remains unclear whether Guardiola is interested in the role, but the FIGC is making a concrete effort to appoint the Spaniard as national team coach.

Former Italy boss Roberto Mancini and ex-Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo are also among the candidates being considered for the position.

The federation recently appointed Maldini and Leonardo as part of a major restructuring following Italy’s failure to qualify for a third consecutive FIFA World Cup.

Guardiola became a free agent after ending his decade-long spell at Manchester City, where he won 20 trophies and recorded a 70.8 per cent win rate.

The 54-year-old has previously indicated that he intends to take a break from coaching after leaving City, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family before considering another managerial role.