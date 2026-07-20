Anambra traditional rulers to partner police in fight against crime

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — The Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council has pledged to strengthen collaboration with the Zone 13 Police Command as part of efforts to tackle crime and enhance security across Anambra and Enugu states.

The Chairman of the council, His Majesty Eze Dr. Chidubem Iweka (Ogalagidi), Eze Iweka III, made the commitment while receiving the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 13, G.I. Eze, at his palace in Obosi.

Eze Iweka said traditional rulers, as custodians of culture and community leadership, have a critical role to play in supporting security agencies and would be among the greatest beneficiaries of a peaceful and crime-free society.

The monarch also expressed concern over what he described as the growing practice of filing petitions against newly installed traditional rulers following succession disputes in some communities.

He appealed to the police to ensure that complaints and allegations arising from such disputes are thoroughly and impartially investigated before any action is taken.

Responding, AIG Eze commended the role of traditional institutions in promoting peace and maintaining order within their communities.

He urged traditional rulers to continue providing timely and credible information to the police on the activities of criminal elements, stressing that effective policing depends on strong collaboration between security agencies and community leaders.

The police chief described his visit as an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the police and traditional institutions in the zone, noting that community participation remains essential in addressing security challenges.

Following the meeting, Eze Iweka inaugurated a 15-member steering committee to coordinate preparations for the Obiora Obosi 2026 and Ito-Ogbo Obosi 2027 cultural festivals.

Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, was named Grand Patron of the committee, while Nze Sir Clement Ifeatu Obi and Nze Okenwa Igwebuike were appointed Chairman and General Secretary, respectively.

The monarch also announced that the revived Ite-Umatu Festival will be held on August 30, 2026, while the Obiora Obosi Festival is scheduled for October 24, 2026, and the Ito-Ogbo Festival for March 27, 2027.

Other members of the committee include Dr. Kene Igbebisi as Vice Chairman, Nze Elvis Umegbolu as Coordinator of Media and Publicity, Onyeka Molokwu as Coordinator of Traditional Affairs, Chief Emeka Asimonye as a member, while Eze Iweka will serve as General Supervisor.