Onoh pays glowing tribute to Peter Obi on 65th birthday

By Dennis Agbo

Former Southeast spokesman for President Bola Tinubu, Josef Onoh, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, as he marks his 65th birthday.

In a goodwill message issued on Sunday, Onoh said he was celebrating Obi on behalf of himself, his family, and the Forum of Former Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly. He described the former governor as “a true brother, statesman, and captain of industry,” whose life has been defined by dedication, excellence, and impactful leadership.

According to Onoh, Obi distinguished himself in the corporate world long before venturing into politics, earning a reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading businessmen through his discipline and strategic vision.

He also praised Obi’s record in public office, noting that his tenure as governor of Anambra State set a benchmark for prudent management of public resources and responsible governance.

“Beyond your achievements in government, history will remember your remarkable role in awakening the political consciousness of Nigerian youths. You inspired a generation that many believed had become politically disengaged, encouraging them to demand greater accountability and better leadership,” Onoh said.

In a lighter moment, Onoh reflected on the influence of the Obidient Movement, joking that Obi’s supporters had virtually created ‘a new Nigeria online.’

“Your passionately rebellious ‘Obidient’ supporters achieved an unprecedented feat by creating what could be described as an electronic Nigeria, making you the first ‘online President of Electronic Nigeria’ while simultaneously contesting for the presidency in physical Nigeria. It is a unique political phenomenon that deserves academic study,” he remarked.

Despite belonging to different political camps, Onoh emphasized that his personal respect and admiration for Obi remain unwavering. He described him as a humble, respectful, and family-oriented leader whose character transcends political differences.

“Our political affiliations may place us on opposing sides today, but our shared brotherhood remains unshaken. The bond we share is stronger than temporary political disagreements,” Onoh stated.

Extending his birthday wishes, Onoh also said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wished Obi continued good health, long life, and God’s blessings.

With a touch of humour, he added that the President hopes Obi remains “fit, proper, and robust enough” to attend his 2027 presidential inauguration.

He concluded by expressing optimism that Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation, can continue working together toward building a stronger and more prosperous nation.