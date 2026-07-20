Presidential spokesman Daniel Bwala has accused Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), of building what he described as a movement of “political extremists,” alleging that the former Anambra State governor has failed to take responsibility for the actions of some of his supporters.

Bwala made the remarks during an interview on TVC’s Politics on Sunday while responding to questions about his repeated criticism of Obi.

Rejecting claims that he was fixated on the presidential candidate, Bwala said he only responds after Obi’s supporters make comments that prompt media organisations to seek his reaction.

“Every time, his people are the first to talk, the media houses will ask us to react. But the narrative peddled by the media is as if we wake up from sleep and we are looking for Peter Obi,” he said.

He added that Obi posed no political threat to President Bola Tinubu.

“Obi is inconsequential… Peter Obi is not a match to Asiwaju. All the governors that have governed in Lagos have all done better than Peter Obi. So, Peter Obi is not a match,” Bwala said.

The presidential aide, however, argued that teh former governor of Anambra State, had introduced a dangerous dimension to Nigerian politics.

“Peter Obi introduced into our politics a very dangerous phenomenon. He is building a movement that will be no far different from bandits,” he said, alleging that some supporters recently circulated false reports of his death.

Asked to clarify his comparison between Obidients and bandits, Bwala said he was referring to political extremism.

“They are political extremists,” he stated.

To support his argument, Bwala cited an incident involving an Obidient member, who was criticised online after meeting Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.

“These people wanted to eat him alive. When he called their bluff, Peter Obi flew from Lagos and went and met him. Do you know these people were online abusing him? But when Peter Obi went to meet him, he said it is the opposition abusing him,” Bwala alleged.

He further accused Obi of consistently distancing himself from the conduct of his supporters.

“He has never accepted the responsibility of the conduct of his people. He has always said it is the opposition,” Bwala said.