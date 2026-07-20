Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan congratulates Badejo-Okusanya on NBA presidency

Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has congratulated Mrs. Oyinlasola Badejo-Okusanya (SAN) on her election as President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), describing the development as a significant milestone for the legal profession and women in leadership.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the senator, who represents Kogi Central in the National Assembly, said Badejo-Okusanya’s emergence reflects the value of competence, dedication and integrity in leadership.

Akpoti-Uduaghan noted that the election marks a historic moment for the NBA, expressing optimism that it would inspire more women to pursue leadership positions across different sectors.

According to her, the development demonstrates that leadership opportunities should be determined by merit rather than gender.

She also expressed confidence that the new NBA president would provide effective leadership for the association, uphold the rule of law and contribute to the advancement of the legal profession.

The senator wished Badejo-Okusanya a successful tenure and expressed hope that her leadership would encourage greater participation of women in public service and professional institutions.