Transport union members, civil society group protest in Osun

…Demand Leadership Change Over Security Concerns

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and a civil society organisation staged protests across major parts of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Monday, calling for the removal of a factional chairman of the union, Nurudeen Alowonle, over security concerns.

The protesters marched through Old Garage, MDS, Olaiya, Aregbe Motor Park, Fakunle and Fagbewesa, expressing dissatisfaction with the leadership of Alowonle’s faction and passing a vote of no confidence in him.

During the protest, activities at some motor parks were temporarily disrupted as demonstrators urged transport operators and passengers to vacate the premises while they aired their grievances.

Addressing journalists, the factional Secretary of the NURTW, Alhaji Fatai Oyegoke, alleged that the ongoing leadership crisis within the union had adversely affected transport operations and the livelihoods of members across the state.

He further alleged that recent security incidents linked to the crisis had created fear among transport workers and passengers, prompting calls for increased security at motor parks.

Oyegoke appealed to the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to intervene by strengthening security around motor parks and ensuring the safety of transport operators and commuters.

He also called for a thorough investigation into recent incidents of violence in the state and urged law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute anyone found responsible.

Also speaking, the Director of Mobilisation of the Local Government Development Initiative (LGDI), Comrade Omololu Abidoye, said the group joined the protest because of concerns over security and public safety.

Abidoye urged security agencies to investigate allegations surrounding recent violent incidents and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice in accordance with the law.

He stressed that maintaining peace and protecting lives and property should take priority over the leadership dispute within the transport union.

The factional Secretary of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Osun State, Akeem Kareem, also criticised the handling of the union’s internal affairs, alleging that some members had been treated unfairly because of political differences.

Kareem said members of his faction had lost confidence in the current leadership and called for changes within the union.

When contacted for a response, the Secretary of Alowonle’s faction, Mukaila Popoola, said he was not authorised to comment on the allegations.

The allegations contained in the protesters’ statements could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate response from Nurudeen Alowonle at the time of filing this report.