Video: ‘It’s shea butter, not juju cream,’ Ndidi replies Vardy

A screengrab from Ndidi’s video on Instagram.

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has dismissed former Leicester City teammate Jamie Vardy’s claim that he and fellow Nigerian Kelechi Iheanacho used “juju cream” to recover from injuries during their time at the English club.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday, Ndidi explained that the ointment Vardy referred to was ori, a natural shea butter commonly used in Nigeria, and said the pair had only been joking when they told teammates it came from a “witch doctor.”

'It's shea butter, not juju cream,' Ndidi replies Jamie Vardy



Video Credit : ndidi // IG pic.twitter.com/4DpC6kHHGS — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) July 20, 2026

“It’s ori (natural shea butter), and anytime we came back, he would ask, and we’d say, ‘Oh! It’s from a witch doctor in Nigeria,'” Ndidi said humorously.

“And when we said, ‘Let’s use it on you,’ he always said no, even when we told him he would score more goals.”

Vardy had made the remarks during the latest episode of his Jamie Vardy’s Having a Party podcast, where he reflected on his time at Leicester City alongside Ndidi and Iheanacho.

The former England striker claimed the Nigerian duo would often return from brief trips home after sustaining minor injuries with “a nice big tub of juju cream”, insisting it was the only ointment they allowed the club’s masseuse to apply.

“They used to get injured. Little knocks, then go back to Nigeria for just one day. They come back with a nice big tub of juju cream,” Vardy said.

“That was the only thing that the masseuse was allowed to apply to the injured area. They used to tell us that it had come from a Nigerian witch doctor.”

Ndidi, Iheanacho and Vardy were teammates at Leicester City between 2017 and 2024, helping the Foxes win the FA Cup and the Community Shield during that period.