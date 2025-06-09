Sowunmi hails Tinubu says he’s unaware of Atiku’s 2027 bid

Segun Sowunmi during his visit with President Bola Tinubu.

By Bayo Wahab

Following his meeting with President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar’s ally, Segun Sowunmi, says he’s not aware if his principal will be contesting for president in 2027.

Atiku has been spearheading the opposition coalition to unseat President Tinubu in 2027.

However, speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Tonight’, Sowunmi, who is a longstanding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed doubt about Atiku’s 2027 ambition.

As a member of the opposition party, Sowunmi is one of the loudest critics of President Tinubu’s administration.

Asked if his recent meeting with Tinubu amounts to a betrayal of Atiku, Sowunmi said he was not part of Atiku’s current political engagement.

“Is he running for president now?” He asked. “He is running a coalition that everybody knows I am not part of.”

When asked further if he told Atiku before meeting Tinubu, Sowunmi said he is at liberty to make decisions for himself.

“Why would you even in your wildest dream think that I don’t have my individuality because of what? Do you know how long I’ve been in the party? Since the time get go I’ve never left. I won’t say the same about them. I don’t see why you make this about them.”

Sowunmi said he would be very happy if his meeting with Tinubu was not centered around his relationship with Atiku.

Explaining why he visited the president, the PDP chieftain said he had a deep relationship with the president, saying he’s known him since 1994.

According to him, he visited Tinubu to discuss and understand why opposition parties blame his government for their crises.

Praising the president, Sowunmi said Tinubu’s brainwave is active, adding that the president answered all the questioned he asked him intelligently.

“First of all, is brain is very alert. He’s fit, never mind that he is frail. The kind of questions I asked him, you know when you’re asking someone questions and the person is answering without looking at a book, and he is answering it the way he sees it and you’re agreeing,” he said.

Vanguard News