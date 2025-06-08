Alleged shooting: NSCDC boss orders withdrawal of petition against Police

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has ordered the immediate withdrawal of a petition filed before the Senate by one of its officers against men of the Nigerian Police Force who reprinted attacked NSCDC Mining Marshals at an illegal site in Nasarawa state.

Commander of the Mining Marshal, ACC Attah John Onoja had reportedly petitioned the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, over an alleged attack and shooting of its mining marshals by some Police officers including alleged obstruction of its efforts to prosecute illegal miners arrested in Nasarawa state.

However, National Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, CSC Afolabi Babawale in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said the leadership of the Corps has expressed its displeasure at the petition.

He said; “According to the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, PhD, the Commander of the Mining Marshal, acted outside his purview by filing the petition without the authorization of the Management.

“The Corps Management therefore dissociates itself from the petition while the officer has been directed to immediately withdraw the said petition to allow for a smooth and amicable resolution of issues raised in the spirit of the robust interagency relationship between the Nigeria Police and the Corps as well as the harmonious working relationship between the IGP and the CG.

“The CG noted that the office of the IGP has been very supportive of the Corps’ operations by enjoining the Police to work closely with the Corps and other Services to enhance national security and the realisation of Mr Presidents Renewed Hope Agenda”

Meanwhile, he said the Management is already working out appropriate measures to take on the officer.

He said the Commandant General has reiterated his determination to continue to effectively collaborate and synergize with the Nigeria Police in an avowed commitment to stamping out crime and criminality to make Nigeria safer and more secure.

The NSCDC boss also requested for a joint investigation with the police with a view to unravelling what actually transpired “as we work towards finding a common ground”.

He apologized to the IGP for the embarrassment that the said petition may have caused.

“I have spoken to the IGP on the matter and sincerely apologise for the embarrassment that the petition might have caused.

“I have also directed that the petition be withdrawn immediately with a view to resolving it administratively without any rancor”, the CG was quoted as saying.