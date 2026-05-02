FCT CP orders probe into killing of AMAC revenue staff member

By Kingsley Omonobi

FCT Commissioner of Police Ahmed Sanusi has ordered a thorough investigation into the reported killing of an AMAC (Abuja Municipal Council) revenue staff member, Mr. Oladipupo Akinola, last Friday at NITEL Junction in Wuse 2, Abuja.

Spokesperson of FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, made this known on Saturday.

There had been reports that the deceased revenue officer, who worked under the Mobile Advert Permit department of AMAC, was allegedly shot and killed by an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in broad daylight during a routine enforcement operation of identifying vehicles in default of the 2026 operational permits.

Adeh said, “The FCT Police Command is aware of this tragic incident and the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi has ordered a thorough and discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the identification of the alleged NSCDC officer, the company linked to the vehicle, and all other individuals connected to the matter.

“Members of the public with useful information that can aid the investigation are urged to reach out to the Commands Public Relations Officer via: 0703 897 9348 or 08180382808.

“The director of operations of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Comrade Shehu Shugaba, in the report had called on the Commissioner of Police, for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, to investigate the killing of an AMAC revenue staff, Mr. Oladipupo Akinola, last Friday at NITEL Junction, in Wuse 2, Abuja.”

Shugaba said that the FCT Police Commissioner, including other security agencies in the territory, should investigate the matter to ensure justice for the deceased and the family.

The AMAC director explained that the late AMAC revenue staff member, along with his colleagues, had stopped a Hilux vehicle at the NITEL Junction to know if the vehicle is an operational vehicle or a private vehicle.

He said that the revenue officers, in performing their routine duties, discovered that the vehicle was owned by a Chinese company, and therefore, demanded the 2026 operational permits.

Shugaba said that the revenue officers also discovered that the vehicle was carrying 2025 operational vehicle permits, which had already expired.

He continued, “And when the revenue officers arrested the vehicle, for having expired documents, one of the occupants of the vehicle made a call to their office, and shortly after that two men wearing civil defence uniforms joined the vehicle occupants.

“It was during an altercation between the civil defence officers, the vehicle occupants, and the AMAC revenue officers that one of the civil defence officers shot and killed the AMAC staff.”

He explained further that as soon as the revenue officer was shot and killed, the occupants of the vehicle, along with the civil defence officers, quickly jumped into the vehicle and drove off, without anybody identifying the said vehicle or the occupants.

He maintained that many AMAC revenue officers on Abuja roads are not touts, but genuine officers who are doing their legitimate duties of collecting revenue for the government, adding that residents should respect them as they perform their duties.