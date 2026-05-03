AMAC Staff Killing: Police launch probe

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, has ordered a thorough investigation into the killing of an Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) revenue officer, Mr. Oladipupo Akinola, at NITEL Junction, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The directive follows the incident, which occurred on Friday, and growing calls from council officials for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed the development on Saturday, stating that the command is fully aware of the incident and has commenced a discreet probe.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered a thorough and discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the identification of the alleged NSCDC officer, the company linked to the vehicle, and all other individuals connected to the matter,” she said.

Adeh urged members of the public with useful information to contact the command through its Public Relations Officer via 0703 897 9348 or 08180382808.

Reports indicate that the deceased, who worked with AMAC’s Mobile Advert Permit Department, was allegedly shot during a routine enforcement operation targeting vehicles without valid 2026 operational permits.

According to the Director of Operations, AMAC, Comrade Shehu Shugaba, the incident occurred when revenue officers stopped a Hilux vehicle at NITEL Junction to verify its operational status.

Shugaba explained that the officers discovered the vehicle, reportedly owned by a Chinese company, was operating with expired 2025 permits and subsequently impounded it.

He alleged that one of the occupants of the vehicle made a call, after which two men in Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) uniforms arrived at the scene.

“During an altercation between the civil defence personnel, the vehicle occupants, and the AMAC officials, one of the officers allegedly shot and killed the revenue staff,” Shugaba said.

He added that the suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting, escaping in the vehicle without being identified.

Shugaba called on the police and other security agencies in the FCT to ensure a thorough investigation and justice for the deceased and his family.

He also stressed that AMAC revenue officers are legitimate personnel carrying out lawful duties, urging residents to accord them respect.