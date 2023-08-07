Adeleke has no reason to beg Makinde — Aide

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his principal has no reason or need to beg his Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde.

This follows news on social media that Governor Adeleke was prostrating for Makinde while begging him during a private meeting at Oyo State lodge in Abuja last weekend.

It would be recalled that the duo had a frosty relationship over the zonal leadership of the party, as Governor Makinde hardly attend meeting hosted by Adeleke in Osun state.

However, a statement issued by Rasheed on Monday, he described the said private meeting as mere concocted lies as he claimed that the two leaders met openly in the sitting room before cameramen.

According to him, Governor Adeleke visited the newly renovated Oyo lodge for inspection, especially as Osun house is also under renovation and the duo used the opportunity to discussed several issues relating to party politics.

It reads; “Our attention has been drawn to a planted fake news about a purported private meeting between Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state. The concorted lies in the said story have no basis in truth as at no point did Governor Adeleke had any private talk with his Oyo state counterpart.

“Governor Adeleke had visited the Oyo state Governor’s lodge to see the newly renovated Oyo State Government House as Osun state government is embarking on similar renovation of Osun Government House located within Asokoro. It was also an opportunity for both leaders to review state of relationship and chart a path to strengthen the Peoples Democractic Party within the South West zone including the issue of filling the vacancy existing within the party zonal leadership.

“The interactions were in the open and at no point did the question of begging and prostration arose as there was nothing to plead and beg about. The venue was in the living room with photo opportunity. In the presence of everybody, the two leaders resolved to unite for the party in the zone, hence the need to call an emergency zonal meeting to hold later this week.

“All insinuations about infighting either among Osun Government functionaries or otherwise are the handiwork of those profiting from the lack of substantive leadership for the party in the zone. There is no infighting within Governor Adeleke’s cabinet over the planned meeting nor any disagreement as to when and how to hold the zonal meeting.

“The two Governors will surely feel embarrassed by the fake news as it was targeted at truncating genuine efforts to relaunch the party with a new leadership after recent happenings.

“We therefore urge members of the PDP across the South West to ignore the fake news and focus on making a success of the forthcoming zonal meeting in the best interest of the party”.