— Invaded by bedbugs, broken doors, faulty drains

— Students seek urgent intervention as AAUA VC promises action

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — Nineteen years after former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Senator Bode Olajumoke, donated two hostels for students with disabilities, the facilities have fallen into a state of disrepair, with residents appealing to the university authorities for urgent intervention.

Olajumoke, who visited the male and female hostels he donated in February 2006, expressed dismay at their condition, describing the facilities as horrible and neglected.

Conducted round the buildings by the hostel manager, Joseph Aladegbola, the former senator said the living conditions of the students were unacceptable and urged the university management to urgently rehabilitate the facilities.

Olajumoke donated the hostels after discovering that the institution had no accommodation specifically designed for students with disabilities.

The two buildings, alongside an office for the hostel manager, were commissioned by former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, with the late Governor Olusegun Agagu as guest of honour.

They were purpose-built to accommodate students with physical disabilities, with wide doors and toilets and bathrooms designed to allow wheelchair access.

However, the hostel manager attributed the poor state of the facilities to inadequate funding, saying the hostels received maintenance funds at most twice a year, an allocation he described as insufficient to address their needs.

After inspecting the buildings, Olajumoke visited the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Tomola Obamuyi, where he raised concerns about the level of deterioration.

He warned that the unhygienic conditions could trigger disease outbreaks if urgent steps were not taken to address them.

Olajumoke said the male hostel was in a worse condition, adding that both buildings had been invaded by bedbugs and required immediate fumigation.

He called on stakeholders to work together to improve the living conditions of students with disabilities.

One of the students lamented that the rooms, bathrooms, toilets and kitchen were all in a state of neglect.

“The institution has neglected the hostels, the toilets are bad, doors and windows falling, all other facilities are in deplorable conditions,” the student said.

The student appealed to the university authorities to restore the buildings to the condition they were in when Olajumoke donated them.

Also speaking, a former hall chairman, Joseph Agada, urged the university management to prioritise the renovation of the hostels before the situation deteriorated further.

Agada called for comprehensive repairs, including the replacement of damaged bathroom and toilet facilities, provision of new chairs and fumigation to tackle the bedbug infestation.

“We need the complete renovation of the two hostels, new chairs, the fumigation of the hostels because of the invasion of bedbugs. The bathrooms, toilets damaged, needs replacement,” he said.

Responding, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Tomola Obamuyi, commended Olajumoke’s contributions to the university, particularly his support for the Faculty of Law and the construction of the hostels for students with disabilities.

Obamuyi promised to look into the complaints about the condition of the facilities.

He also prayed for good health for the former senator and expressed hope that he would continue to contribute to improving the lives of disadvantaged members of society.