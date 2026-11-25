Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has explained why the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party did not support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, or align with Peter Obi of the Labour Party during the 2023 general election.

Makinde said the governors, who opposed Atiku’s emergence as the PDP candidate, were dissatisfied with the party’s decision to abandon its zoning arrangement and leave the presidential ticket open.

He said they had also approached both Atiku and Obi to discuss their expectations for governance beyond the 2023 election but did not reach an agreement with them.

The governor spoke in an interview on the WithChude Podcast, where he recounted the events that led to the G5 governors breaking ranks with the PDP and eventually supporting President Bola Tinubu, then the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Makinde said he had championed the zoning of the PDP presidential ticket to the South after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which was led by a northerner.

“If you look at 2023, we had an issue in the PDP. I was at the forefront of zoning the presidency to the South in the PDP, such that after eight years of President Buhari, who’s from the North, you can have a southern president,” he said.

However, he said the party’s decision to leave the zoning arrangement open paved the way for Atiku, a former vice-president from the North-East, to emerge as its presidential candidate.

Makinde said the G5 governors subsequently approached Atiku and demanded certain changes to the party’s leadership and campaign structure to ensure that the South was adequately represented.

He argued that having Atiku as the presidential candidate, Senator Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman from the North-Central and Governor Aminu Tambuwal as director-general of the campaign placed key decisions in the hands of three northern politicians.

“Now you are the candidate of the party, there are certain things we want you to do. First is, you cannot be the candidate from the North-East. The national chairman of the party is Senator Ayu from the North-Central, and you’re appointing Governor Tambuwal as the DG of the campaign.

“I mean, it’s the three of you that will sit and decide most things. And when you transition to government, it’s almost the same thing. So, what do we have to use to campaign for our own people in the South? So we couldn’t have an alignment,” he said.

The governor said the disagreement forced the G5 governors to consider alternatives beyond the PDP and the immediate contest for the presidency.

He said they approached both Obi, who was the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, and Tinubu to discuss the possibility of forming a government of national unity after the election.

“So, we decided. Are there other options available to us? Yes, we started thinking about governance beyond the 2023 election. If you have to break rank across party lines, then you have to really go deep into governance, into what will happen after the election itself,” Makinde said.

According to him, the discussions centred on building a country where no group would feel marginalised and where governance would serve all Nigerians rather than a privileged few.

He said the governors had a fruitful discussion with Obi but were not convinced that their proposals would be implemented if he became president.

“We approached Peter Obi. We approached Asiwaju, and we said, ‘Look, beyond this election, it will be a government of national unity. Nobody should be a slave in their own country. A Nigeria that will work for not just the privileged few, but everybody.’

“Those things were brought to the forefront, and then Peter Obi, we had a good discussion, but we didn’t get the feel that this will happen,” he said.

Makinde said Tinubu, on the other hand, accepted their proposal for a government of national unity, alongside other principles they had presented, including national competence.

He added that the decision to support the ruling party was also influenced by the need to ensure that their political gamble did not end in failure after they had broken ranks with their party.

“So, when we now approached the president, and we brought this before him, he accepted government of national unity, all of those things we have put together, national competence, and things like that,” he said.

The governor said the G5 governors believed there was little room for failure after deciding to go against their party, making it necessary to choose an option they considered more likely to deliver on their expectations.