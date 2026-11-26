By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Coalition for Democracy has confirmed that the Second Summit of Nigeria’s opposition political parties will hold on Monday in Abuja, with participating parties expected to adopt three foundational documents.

The coalition is a multiparty platform pioneered by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a statement signed by Salihu Moh. Lukman on behalf of the coalition parties, it said the decision was reached on Wednesday night at the seventh meeting of its Central Leadership Committee.

The statement said the leaders reached the decision “following extensive deliberations on the state of the nation, the prevailing political environment and the earlier resolution to suspend campaign activities on day of the Summit”.

The leaders, however, made it clear that the suspension does not end inter-party engagement.

“The leaders agreed that the suspension of campaign activities does not preclude the continuation of consultations and engagements among opposition political parties on matters of common interest, including electoral integrity, democratic participation and institutional reform,” the statement said.

The documents to be considered and adopted are the National Covenant for Democratic Renewal, the Framework for Opposition Unity and the National Reform Programme. They were developed by working groups made up of representatives of the constituent parties after the inaugural summit of August 31, 2026.

According to the statement, “the documents set out proposed mechanisms for inter-party cooperation and a framework for addressing national governance challenges.”

The coalition leaders also reaffirmed their commitment “to working collectively to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process and protect the sanctity of the ballot across the country”.

The coalition invited other opposition political parties to participate in the summit and “contribute to the ongoing consultations”.

Three personalities will address the summit on the theme, “The Doctrine of a Necessary Democratic Opposition”. They are the Alaago of Kajola Alago, Ileshan, HRH Oba Oladipo Olaitan; Prof. Ango Abdullahi; and Chief S. N. Okeke.

The statement said the summit is expected to bring together “national leaders of opposition political parties, elected representatives, former public officeholders, civil society leaders, representatives of the media, and observers from foreign diplomatic missions in Nigeria”.