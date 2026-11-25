Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State with some officers of the Armed Forces during his visit to Ughelli community, where he ordered arrest of perpetrators of the killings during the NDC campaign.

*Thugs disrupted preparations, attacked Omo-Agege’s supporters, eyewitness insists

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

The police yesterday summoned former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Ughelli North Local Government Area Chairman, Jaro Egbo and others for questioning over the political violence that erupted during a campaign rally of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, in Uduere community, Ughelli North LGA of Delta State on Monday.

The violence has triggered fresh accusations of political intimidation, police bias and inflammatory rhetoric ahead of the 2027 general elections.

While the NDC yesterday boycotted a security meeting convened by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Olatunji Disu, accusing the police of failing to protect its members, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, called on President Bola Tinubu to renounce what it described as dangerous political rhetoric.

On a day that supporters of the camps staged protest and counter protest over the killings in Ughelli, Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, who visited the troubled community, condemned the killings and directed security agencies to track down and arrest those responsible.

The state government also imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The attack occurred on Monday during a political campaign event involving former deputy president of the Senate and NDC Delta Central senatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Four persons were confirmed dead, while the NDC said no fewer than 15 others were receiving treatment in intensive care.

The Inspector-General of Police subsequently ordered an immediate, impartial and evidence-based investigation, including an examination of the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the conduct of police personnel deployed to the venue.

However, Vanguard gathered that one of the four supporters of Omo-Agege, killed in the attack, identified as Efemena Umukoro, had his first child barely six months ago.

Yesterday, conflicting casualty figures trailed the killings. with rival political camps claiming seven deaths, against six acknowledged by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the police.

Ughelli North Chairman, Chief Jaro Egbo, who hails from Uduere, named three persons he said were killed on his side, including the community’s President-General, PG, Cosmos Ejovwoke.

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on the other hand, listed four members of his campaign organisation died.

The competing accounts bring the number of claimed fatalities to seven, although the governor and police put the toll at six, pending investigations.

This was as former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, retd., warned against a repeat of the deadly violence that followed the 2011 general elections, which claimed over 800 lives, urging political parties, security agencies and other stakeholders to take urgent steps to protect the 2027 electoral process.

Also, 53 days to the presidential and National Assembly elections of January 16, 2027, the Kimpact Development Initiative, KDI, warned that the country was sliding towards violence, disclosing that its monitoring recorded 124 incidents of electoral violence, and 22 deaths across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja between July 1 and November 23, 2026.

NDC boycotts IGP’s meeting

The NDC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said it would not attend the meeting summoned by the IGP for chairmen and secretaries of registered political parties to address attacks on campaign rallies, destruction of campaign materials and threats to public peace.

The party said it no longer felt protected by the police, accusing the force of watching helplessly while its members were attacked and killed.

It called on the international community to compel President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government to adhere to internationally accepted democratic standards.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, condemns in the strongest terms the spate of violence orchestrated against its members across the country.

“Therefore, the NDC has decided to boycott the security meeting called by the Inspector General of Police. We no longer feel safe and protected by a Police Force that watches helplessly the slaughter of our members across the country by hired thugs of the ruling APC. We will not lend legitimacy to a process that has failed to protect us.

“The violence against NDC members has become an intolerable pattern across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“From Benue State, where our Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, was prevented from entering the state by thugs loyal to the APC government, to Edo, Calabar, Enugu and the incessant attacks on our members in Delta State, the political temperature is on the rise, with campaigns turned into a battlefield.

“Politics and campaigns are not supposed to be war. However, the APC government has turned the campaign into a battlefield, where lives have become nasty, brutish and uncertain.

“The situation is compounded by the complicity of the police and security forces. The killing of four members of the NDC in Delta State was done in the full glare of the Police and security forces who were supposed to protect all Nigerians. Currently, the Nigeria Police has become an APC police sustained by taxpayers’ money.

“The NDC and its members no longer feel safe and protected by the Police and security agencies, due to the manifest bias shown by their inability to carry out a proper investigation and make those responsible for the violence face the full wrath of the law.”

Oborevwori orders arrest

Governor Oborevwori, who visited Uduere, yesterday, to assess the situation and reassure residents, directed security agencies to identify and arrest all those involved in the killings.

He had earlier held a security meeting with heads of security agencies at the Area Command Office in Ughelli.

Those who accompanied him to the community included Commissioner of Police, CP Samuel Etaifo Erale; Commander, 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Ibrahim Buhari; the State Director of the Department of State Services, DSS, and other security officials.

The governor described the killings as unfortunate and unacceptable, insisting that no political disagreement or ambition justified the loss of human lives.

Warning that political activities must not become a source of insecurity, he said: “This must stop. It must stop. We cannot continue like this.”

Oborevwori appealed to political leaders, supporters and other stakeholders to exercise restraint and shun political thuggery, stressing that peace and security were essential for economic growth and investment.

He also directed the police and other security agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation and ensure that all perpetrators were brought to justice.

IGP orders impartial investigation

In response, IGP Disu directed Delta State commissioner of police to immediately commence a thorough, impartial and evidence-based investigation into the attack.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aniete Iniedu, said in a statement that the investigation would establish the sequence of events, identify those responsible and examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the deployment and conduct of police personnel at the venue.

The police statement read: “The Nigeria Police Force strongly condemns the deadly violence that occurred on Monday, 23 November 2026, at Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, during a political campaign event.

“The Force deeply regrets the loss of lives and injuries recorded and extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

“The Force is aware of varying casualty figures circulating in the public domain. An ongoing investigation will establish the verified number of casualties and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The IGP warned that any police officer found to have acted negligently, unlawfully or in breach of professional standards would face disciplinary action, while those found culpable of criminal offences would be prosecuted.

The police also confirmed that Delta State government had imposed a 6pm-to-6am curfew across Ughelli North until further notice.

It said security deployment, intelligence-led operations, patrols and rapid-response measures had been strengthened to prevent further violence and restore normalcy.

Police invite Omo-Agege, Egbo, others for questioning

Meanwhile, Delta State police command has invited principal members of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, and those of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ughelli North for questioning in order to ascertain the facts of what transpired that led to the death of over seven persons with many injured.

The command in a statement by the Public Relations Officers, SP Bright Edafe, said the invitation was necessary to enable the police uncover culpability of individual actors.

The statement read: “In furtherance of the ongoing investigation, the Delta State Police Command has invited the following key political actors, and other persons of interest connected with the incident, to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Delta State police command Headquarters, Asaba, on the dates specified against their respective names:

“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, NDC Senatorial Candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District: Thursday, 26th November 2026 at 1100hrs.

“Jaro Movudu Egbo, Chairman, Ughelli North Local Government Council, Delta State: Thursday, November 26, 2026 at 1400hrs.

“Gowon Egoide, Former Chairman of Uduere Quarters, Ughelli North LGA, Delta State: Friday, November 27, 2026, at 1200hrs.

“Onoriode Oneya, incumbent Youth Chairman of Uduere Community, Ughelli North LGA, Delta State: Friday, November 27, 2026, at 1200hrs

“Edirin Wokode Ewhubare, an associate of Gowon Egoide from Otowvodo, Ughelli North LGA, Delta State: Friday, November 27, 2026, at 1200hrs

“Erukaye Egoide, Nephew of Gowon Egoide: Friday, November 27, 2026, at 1200hrs

“Tony Gabon Mevowovo, an associate of Gowon Egoide: Friday, November 27, 2026, at 1200hrs

“The invitations form part of ongoing investigations aimed at establishing their level of involvement in the incident.’’

“The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale, urges all invited persons to honour the invitations as scheduled and cooperate fully with the Police while noting that the invitations are to the mentioned individuals only as the Command will not accept the presence of supporters and other persons not explicitly invited.’’

Thugs disrupted preparations, attacked Omo-Agege’s supporters – eyewitness insists

Recalling how the mayhem happened, a community leader in Uduere, Chief Joshua Asah, described the visit of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to the community as a consultation, not a campaign rally, alleging that thugs disrupted preparations before the deadly attack that claimed four lives.

Asah, who spoke with Vanguard on the telephone, said he personally informed the community’s eldest man, Chief Edward Imonikugbere, about Omo-Agege’s planned visit, following which the town hall was chosen as the venue.

He alleged that a prominent politician from the community opposed the meeting and rescheduled a planned event to Monday to frustrate it.

According to him, some youths who went to erect canopies on Sunday evening were chased away by suspected thugs who claimed they could not use the town hall because the politician had reserved it for a party.

Asah said the Omo-Agege team subsequently moved the meeting to an open compound opposite the hall.

He narrated: “On Sunday evening while some youths went to set up canopies, some thugs came and chased them away, claiming they could not use the community hall because a top politician from the town had forbidden it.

“The Omo-Agege team came and had their consultation, just when Omo-Agege was about to round off his speech, the people in the community town hall started throwing stones at the crowd. There were police around but they did nothing. Before we knew it, we started hearing gunshots from them and everyone started running.”

He said he escaped through the bush to neighbouring Saniko community before being rescued by his cousin.

“I later heard of the killings. You can call the eldest man to confirm. It was not a campaign visit but community consultation,” he added.

Efforts by Vanguard to reach Imonikugbere for confirmation were unsuccessful as his four telephone lines were switched off.

Victim’s brother demands justice

Meanwhile, Godwin Anaughe, elder brother of one of the victims, Moses Anaughe, expressed grief over the loss, saying the family wanted justice.

“What more should I say? I have lost my brother. We want justice; his spirit will haunt those who killed him in cold blood,” he said.

NDC accuses LG chairman, denies arming supporters

Delta State chapter of NDC, however, accused a prominent APC politician in the area of involvement in the attack and questioned the failure of police operatives to protect its members.

The party also denied allegations that its supporters were armed for self-defence, insisting that it remained committed to peaceful political engagement.

Speaking on Channels Television, Delta State NDC Chairman, Anagiamaowei Oyindoubra, and Deputy Spokesperson of the NDC Presidential Campaign Council, Sam Omale, described the incident as an attack on peaceful political activities.

Oyindoubra, who said he was in Asaba when the attack occurred, alleged, based on eyewitness accounts, that the politician was involved, and challenged him to produce evidence of any APC members killed or injured in the incident.

He said: “The police are eyewitnesses because they were officially invited and they were there. There was no violence before the attack. If at all their persons were also injured or killed, let them produce those corpses as evidence. This is not about blackmail. We should not politicise the lives of Nigerians. We should not politicise them.”

The politician in question, however, denied being at the scene, alleging that Omo-Agege’s supporters initiated the violence, which resulted in retaliation.

He accused Omo-Agege and members of his entourage of instigating the violence, alleging that two of his associates, Prince Oharisi and a man identified simply as Oche, were shot dead as the former deputy Senate President and his supporters were closing their rally in Uduere.

Makinde campaign accuses APC of political violence

Reacting to the killing yesterday, Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation, MDPCO, accused the APC of promoting political violence to intimidate opposition parties and Nigerians ahead of the general elections.

In a statement by the Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Ihediwa, stated: “This APC’s resort to killing before the 2027 general elections raises apprehension of a bigger design to use armed thugs to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens, apparently with the aim to frustrate the smooth conduct of the elections.”

It recalled President Bola Tinubu’s remark to his supporters, ahead of the 2023 elections, that political power was not served in a restaurant and urged them to ‘at all cost, fight for it, grab it, snatch it and run with it.’

“This deafening silence and apparent reluctance to demand accountability deepen public apprehension and clears every doubt that the APC is not ready for a free fair, credible and peaceful democratic competition.

“The resort to violence will not save the President from obvious defeat in January,” the organisation said.

PDP asks Tinubu to renounce ‘war rhetoric’

Also reacting yesterday, the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led Interim National Working Committee, INWC, of the PDP blamed what it described as inflammatory political statements by President Tinubu for the growing climate of violence against opposition parties.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the group said the Delta attack exposed the dangers of provocative political rhetoric ahead of the 2027 elections.

It demanded that Tinubu publicly renounced his past remarks, citing his 2022 declaration that political power must be “grabbed, snatched and run away with” and his 2026 remark that “all is fair in politics”.

The party alleged: “These two statements alone, coming from their leader, were the adrenaline that APC followers needed to unleash unmitigated mayhem on opposition parties.’’

The PDP bloc also cited alleged threats by some APC figures, including Senator Fadahunsi of Osun State, the Chairman of Kuje Area Council and the party’s Edo State chairman, against citizens unwilling to vote for the ruling party.

It alleged that intimidation of opposition figures had become recurrent in Delta, claiming that at least two deadly attacks against opposition groups occurred in November alone and were widely believed to have been sponsored by the APC.

Slain supporter was six-month-old father

It was learned yesterday that one of the four persons killed in the attack, identified as Efemena Umukoro, welcomed his first child barely six months earlier.

Umukoro had announced the birth of his baby boy on Facebook on May 15, 2026, celebrating the safe delivery of his wife and child.

In an emotional post, he described women as heroes for enduring the pains of childbirth, recounting how he stood by his wife throughout her labour.

He wrote: “My Prince is here, mother and child in good health. Women are the heroes and keepers of life.

“From 1cm to 10cm dilation, I stood firmly beside her through every painful minute that almost felt like a whole year suspended in time between hope and fear.

“Indeed, women are heroes. They carry the deepest pains of this world in silence and strength. I watched my beautiful wife grumble and tremble in agony, entering a realm where shame no longer existed. She tore off her clothes, choosing nakedness as though in that vulnerable state she found the strength to fight a battle nature designed only for mothers.

Keyamo, Okotete, Gbemre condemn killings

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN, in his reaction, condemned the killings, describing the incident as alien to the Delta he knew.

In a statement, titled, “This Is Not the Delta We Have Always Known”, Keyamo said he received disturbing reports of political violence in his hometown of Ughelli which left four persons dead and several others injured.

He said: “I condemn in the strongest possible terms the killing of these persons, just as I also condemned the killing of a tricycle operator in broad daylight by identified supporters of a political party in Asaba on November 7, 2026.”

He urged law enforcement agencies to apprehend those responsible for the killings in both Asaba and Ughelli, disclosing that he had been engaging security chiefs over the rising political violence and inflammatory rhetoric in Delta.

Social crusader, Zik Gbemre, described the Uduere killings as preventable and unacceptable, insisting that no political ambition or party interest could justify the loss of lives.

He also questioned the conduct of police officers allegedly present at the scene, calling on Governor Oborevwori and the Inspector-General of Police to investigate both the attackers and the officers deployed to the venue.

Similarly, APC chieftain and Executive Director, Business Development, Nigerian Export-Import Bank, NEXIM, Stella Okotete, condemned the killings and demanded a thorough investigation.

She said she had lost a friend, brother, confidant and political ally, Moses Anaughe, recalling that they were together last Saturday.

“Moses, my peace loving dear brother, I will work with the security agencies to bring all involved in your death to book,” she said.

Okotete called on the IGP, Delta State police command, National Intelligence Agency and other security agencies to establish who instigated, organised or carried out the attack and prosecute those responsible.

She said the bereaved families deserved answers and regular updates on the investigation, while expressing condolences to the Anaughe family, Agbarho Kingdom and the affected political communities.

Activists question police presence

Also, the reported presence of dozens of security personnel at the rally has raised questions about how the violence was allowed to escalate.

Lawyer and activist, Austin Nyekigbe, said he passed through Uduere on his way to Agbarha-Otor and observed a substantial security presence at the rally ground. On his return, he encountered the aftermath of the violence.

He described the incident as troubling and called on the IGP to order an independent investigation into the killings and the conduct of officers deployed to the gathering.

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, also condemned the killing of Efemena Umukoro, popularly known as Akima, whom he described as a courageous rights activist.

“The brutal assassination of Mr. Efemena, alias Akima, is senseless and despicable.”

The fact that this dastardly killing happened in the presence of dozens of police officers is a shameful indictment of the Nigeria Police Force,’’ Effiong said.

Ex-CJN warns against repeat of 2011 post-election killings

Decrying the killings, former CJN Ariwoola warned against a repeat of the deadly violence that followed the 2011 general elections.

Ariwoola, who is Chairman of the Council of the Wise of the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development, gave the warning at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, expressing concern over rising political violence, intimidation, attacks on campaign convoys and destruction of property across the country.

He said the trend posed a grave threat to the safety of candidates, voters, journalists and the general public, warning that failure to check it could trigger a national crisis.

He said: “Recent media reports indicated that in the past five weeks, Nigeria has witnessed a disturbing recurrence of politically motivated violence and attacks in many states of the federation, thereby dangerously threatening the safety of candidates, electorates, journalists and the general public.

“Since the commencement of political campaigns, reported attacks and disturbances thus far have affected political convoys of some candidates, rallies and gatherings of political parties in Kano, Katsina, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Enugu, Cross River, Sokoto, Bayelsa and Rivers states as well as the Federal Capital Territory.”

The former CJN said democracy should be driven by competing ideas and policies rather than bloodshed, intimidation and coercion.

Ariwoola stressed that political parties, candidates, supporters, public officials and security agencies must comply with the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act 2026 and relevant Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, regulations.

He urged the police, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, National Intelligence Agency, Defence Intelligence Agency and the Armed Forces to deploy adequate personnel to campaign venues and rallies, arrest and prosecute perpetrators, and confiscate dangerous weapons.

He also tasked political party leaders and campaign councils with taking responsibility for their supporters, publicly denouncing violence, honouring the Peace Accord and sanctioning members who engage in electoral violence or threaten opponents.

They were also urged to shun inflammatory, hateful and insulting statements and train campaign officials on peaceful political engagement.

The council called on governments at all levels to provide a level playing field for political parties, warning against denying opposition groups access to public or private facilities for peaceful campaigns.

On the role of INEC, Ariwoola said the commission must enforce electoral laws without fear or favour and work with the police to investigate and prosecute electoral offenders in accordance with Section 148 of the Electoral Act.

Ariwoola said: “Political competition should be a contest of ideas, not a justification for intimidation and violence. The Council of the Wise urges all Nigerians to choose peace over violence; dialogue over threats; and democracy over anarchy.

“It will be an unfortunate national shame if Nigerians collectively allow a repeat of what happened after the 2011 elections, where, according to Human Rights Watch, over 800 people were killed in the election-related violence. The 2027 elections must be won at the ballot boxes, not on the streets through intimidation and bloodshed.”

109 peace accords violated in 26 states, FCT – NPC

Also, the National Peace Committee, led by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, retd, reported 109 violations of the peace accords in 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory during a 10-week monitoring exercise, raising fresh concerns over the conduct of political campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections.

The report, covering August 19 to October 27, identified political violence and thuggery as the most frequent violations, with 33 incidents, followed by misinformation and disinformation, which accounted for 29 cases.

53 days to polls, 22 killed in 124 attacks – KDI

With just 53 days to the presidential and National Assembly elections Kimpact Development Initiative, KDI, said its monitoring has recorded 124 incidents of electoral violence, and 22 deaths across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja between July 1 and November 23, 2026.

The figures were released, yesterday, under its Nigeria Election Violence Education and Reporting, NEVER, Project.

KDI said the violence escalated sharply after campaigns started – from three incidents in July, to 48 in October, and 40 in the first half of November alone.

“The overall trajectory suggests that electoral competition is becoming increasingly accompanied by violence and intimidation, if left unchecked, these trends could intensify further as election day approaches.” KDI added.

The violence is no longer confined to traditional hotspots. Kano, Delta, Rivers, Edo, Ondo and Kebbi recorded significant incidents, but almost the entire country is now affected.

Physical assault accounted for 46.8% of cases, property destruction 28.8%, shootings 10.2%, intimidation and harassment 9%, and kidnappings 4%.

KDI also flagged a dangerous rise in hostile rhetoric, threats and inflammatory statements across party lines, warning that such language normalises violence and emboldens supporters.

Most damning is who is behind it. Political party members and affiliated groups were identified as perpetrators in 82.3% of incidents and as victims in 86.5%.

“Political leaders must take concrete measures to discourage violence, sanction supporters who engage in unlawful conduct, and publicly demonstrate their commitment to peaceful elections,” KDI said.

The group also raised alarm over growing political intolerance — restrictions on opposition activities, abuse of administrative authority, and denial of equal opportunities to campaign.

Despite several arrests reported since January, KDI said it has found no publicly available evidence of corresponding prosecutions or convictions in many cases.

“This accountability deficit weakens deterrence and can create the perception that perpetrators of electoral violence can act with impunity,” it said.

Kingsley Omonobi, Henry Umoru, Jimitota Onoyume, Egufe Yafugborhi, John Alechenu, Juliet Umeh, Efe Onodjae, Akpokona Omafuaire, Ochuko Akuopha & Luminous Jannamike also contributed to this report.

Vanguard News