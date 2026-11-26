– Demand probe, immediate rescue of Chiamaka

– Raise alarm over criminal gangs allegedly operating under guise of Keke, shuttle bus operators

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — A human rights organisation, the African Centre for Human Advancement and Resource Support (CHARS-Africa), and the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) have demanded urgent intervention and a transparent investigation into the disappearance of Fortunate Chiamaka, a nursing graduate of Abia State University, Uturu, amid allegations that she was released from police custody before the arrival of a family member.

The groups, in separate statements, expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding Chiamaka’s disappearance, saying she reportedly went missing on Monday, November 23, 2026, after leaving home for afternoon duty at Abia State Specialist Hospital, Umuahia.

She was suspected to have been abducted on her way to work by a criminal syndicate commonly known as ‘One Chance’, whose members reportedly operate commercial tricycles and shuttle buses.

Chiamaka, who graduated from ABSU earlier this year, is currently undergoing an internship at Abia State Specialist Hospital, Umuahia, and lives with her parents at Amuzukwu, Umuahia.

The development has raised fresh concerns following allegations by her father, Mr Phillip Aku, that his daughter was earlier found in a confused and disoriented condition around Umuekaa, Isiala Ngwa South, by a Good Samaritan who reportedly took her to a police station for protection.

However, rather than keep her in protective custody until her family could be contacted, the police allegedly released her on the grounds that they had no facility to keep her.

When her father eventually arrived at the Umuekaa police station on Tuesday, officers reportedly could not produce her. Instead, they allegedly asked him for financial assistance to fuel their vehicle for a search.

CHARS-Africa described the reported circumstances as deeply troubling, insisting that a police facility entrusted with protecting vulnerable persons must guarantee their safety, dignity and fundamental human rights.

The organisation called on the Nigeria Police Force to urgently clarify the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, disclose her last known whereabouts and take immediate steps to locate her and ensure her safe return.

It also demanded a transparent investigation into the incident and accountability for anyone found culpable, while urging the authorities to protect the missing woman’s identity and privacy.

“Seeking protection in a government facility must never become a pathway to disappearance,” the group said, stressing that the safety of every citizen was a collective responsibility.

Similarly, COSEYL expressed outrage over the alleged circumstances surrounding Chiamaka’s disappearance, describing the reported handling of the matter as a potential failure of duty and betrayal of public trust if established.

The youth coalition questioned how a woman reportedly found in a vulnerable and disoriented condition could be taken to a police station and subsequently disappear without her identity being established or her family contacted.

It demanded answers from the Abia State Police Command on who authorised her alleged release, whether her presence and custody were documented, and what measures were taken to identify her or ensure her safety.

COSEYL called for an independent and transparent investigation into the incident, insisting that officers found culpable should face appropriate disciplinary and legal consequences.

The group also urged Governor Alex Otti to personally intervene and direct the deployment of all necessary security resources to locate Chiamaka. It called for collaboration among the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to intensify the search.

Beyond the missing nurse’s case, COSEYL raised concerns over alleged criminal syndicates operating under the guise of commercial tricycle and shuttle bus operators to lure, hypnotise, rob and abduct unsuspecting members of the public.

It urged the state government, police and other security agencies to launch intelligence-driven operations to identify and dismantle criminal networks allegedly exploiting commercial transportation in Umuahia and other parts of Abia.

The coalition called for stricter enforcement of transport regulations, proper identification of operators, regular security patrols and intelligence gathering around motor parks, bus stops and vulnerable routes.

It further advocated stronger community policing, functional emergency response mechanisms and collaboration among security agencies, transport unions and community leaders to address public safety concerns.

Both organisations urged residents of Umuahia, Isiala Ngwa South and neighbouring communities to remain vigilant and provide credible information that could help locate Chiamaka.

Anyone with useful information about her whereabouts was encouraged to contact her family on 07034907745 or report to the nearest police station.

The groups expressed solidarity with Chiamaka’s father, Phillip Aku, and the family, insisting that the case must not be swept under the carpet or allowed to fade from public attention.

They maintained that citizens must be able to seek protection from security agencies without fear of being exposed to further danger, stressing that the state has a duty to protect lives and ensure accountability.