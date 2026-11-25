By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ahead of his second-term inauguration, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has dissolved the State Executive Council, thanking members for their contributions to the development of the state.

However, the governor retained the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Teslim Igbalaye; Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye; and his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

A statement issued by Rasheed after the valedictory Executive Council meeting on Wednesday said Adeleke reflected on the administration’s achievements since 2023 and commended members for their contributions.

The governor said the administration had recorded achievements in education, health, sports, infrastructure, science and technology, digital economy and climate change, among other sectors.

He said: “For almost four years, we jointly ran our dear state with several accomplishments and achievements.

“Our team succeeded on several fronts where the previous administration failed. We delivered successfully in education, health, sports, infrastructure, science and tech, digital economy, climate change and several others. We got several awards from local and national bodies for our uncommon achievements.”

Adeleke expressed appreciation to members of the council for their service, saying they had conducted themselves with honour and integrity in their respective ministries and areas of responsibility.

“On behalf of the people and government of Osun State, I extend our sincere commendation to all council members. We will not forget all those who are part of this golden era in the history of Osun development.

“It is on this note that I hereby dissolve the Osun State Executive Council. All political appointees are equally relieved of their appointments,” he said.

The governor, however, exempted the SSG, Chief of Staff and his spokesperson from the dissolution.

He also announced that the Local Government Service Commission and the recently reconstituted board of Osun State University would remain undissolved.

The statement directed all affected political appointees to hand over to directors or permanent secretaries in their respective ministries.