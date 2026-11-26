Ribadu

– You can’t sign peace accord in Abuja and fund terror in states, INEC tells parties

– Says nine states hit by violence, lists effects on electoral process

– Faults rule requiring presiding officers’ order before police can arrest electoral offenders

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The Federal Government has assured voters, politicians, electoral officials and political parties of adequate protection before, during and after the 2027 general election.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, gave the assurance on Thursday at the Strategic Election Security Conference, jointly convened in Abuja by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“The duty of government and the security agencies is to protect voters, electoral officials and the wider population before, during and after the election. We will protect you. We will protect the voters. We will protect politicians. And even after the election, we will make sure there is no violence,” he declared.

He said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was “committed to providing the security necessary for peaceful, transparent and credible elections”.

Ribadu pledged that security agencies would act impartially, noting that their constitutional independence “must be protected and respected, especially now that we have a professor of law heading INEC”.

“Security agencies will discharge their responsibilities impartially and in accordance with the law,” he added.

On emerging threats, he singled out social media, describing it as a major source of misinformation and false narratives.

“Social media is a big problem. It creates false narratives and misinformation, causing problems among people. One individual, sitting somewhere in a village, could say something that triggers trouble,” he said.

He also warned against the conduct of politicians desperate to gain power, saying, “Sometimes they become desperate. There is almost nothing they may not do.”

The INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, warned political parties against signing peace accords in Abuja while allegedly sponsoring violence in the states.

“Signing peace accords in Abuja while tolerating or financing thuggery in the states is a contradiction our democracy can no longer afford,” he said.

Amupitan said that since open campaigns began in August 2026, Nigeria had witnessed “a disturbing escalation in political intolerance, incendiary rhetoric, and coordinated physical attacks” on campaign convoys, town hall gatherings, party offices and supporters in nine states: Lagos, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Cross River, Oyo and Benue.

He said the attacks were not limited to party supporters, adding that INEC leadership, staff and ad hoc workers had also been harassed, intimidated and physically attacked by supporters and agents of political parties, both within Nigeria and abroad.

“We will neither be intimidated nor blackmailed into compromising our neutrality, and every attack on INEC personnel, facilities, or materials will be met with the full weight of the law,” he said.

He added that accountability “does not end with the foot soldiers who throw stones or wield weapons”, stressing that “party leadership bears moral and political responsibility for the conduct of its candidates, campaign councils, and youth wings”.

The INEC chairman identified three major consequences of the violence for the electoral process, beginning with voter suppression.

“When bullets replace ballots and rallies end in bloodshed, ordinary citizens stay home, effectively disenfranchising millions of peaceful Nigerians,” he said.

The second concern, he said, was the safety of the more than 1.41 million ad hoc personnel, most of them National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, to be deployed across 177,299 polling units.

“No parent or institution will willingly deploy young Nigerians into environments where political thugs operate with impunity,” he said.

He identified the third consequence as the impact of pre-election violence on the post-election environment.

“Pre-election violence conditions the political climate for post-election rejection,” he said, warning that collation centres could become flashpoints.

Amupitan said the stakes extended beyond Nigeria to the West African sub-region, noting that the country accounts for more than half of its population. He said a peaceful election would serve as “the primary anchor of regional stability and constitutional order”.

On enforcement, the INEC chairman faulted a provision in the Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2026, which he said requires security agents to obtain instructions from presiding officers or other INEC officials before arresting electoral offenders.

“This dichotomy has hampered the efficiency of the law enforcement agents to arrest and investigate electoral offenders,” he said.

He noted that the regulations also empower security agents to prevent violence and activities capable of disrupting elections, and called for the issue to be addressed through a code of conduct and a proposed legal framework for the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

Amupitan said the Electoral Act 2026 increased penalties for electoral offences to fines of up to N5 million or 12 months’ imprisonment for individuals, and up to N10 million for political parties committing first-time breaches.

He added that Section 148 of the Act empowers INEC legal officers and appointed counsel to prosecute offenders directly once case files are transmitted by the police and other relevant agencies.

“INEC is fully prepared to discharge its prosecutorial mandate, and our legal teams are ready to review case files from recent violent incidents across the federation.

“When political actors see prominent sponsors and foot soldiers swiftly arrested, arraigned, and convicted under the 2026 Act, the incentive for violent campaigns will evaporate,” he said.

Amupitan said the presidential and National Assembly elections would hold on Saturday, January 16, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections would take place on Saturday, February 6, 2027.

He also announced that INEC would conduct a nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise on Saturday, November 28, urging security commanders to treat it as a full-scale rehearsal.