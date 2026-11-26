By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigerian beauty queen Damilola Bolarinde has been crowned Miss International Africa 2026 after representing the country at the 64th edition of the Miss International pageant in Tokyo, Japan.

The continental title was announced on Thursday, November 26, a day after the grand finale held on November 25, which featured 73 contestants from different countries.

Bolarinde, popularly known as Queen Dammy, secured a place among the Top 20 contestants but did not advance to the Top 10. Her performance at the competition earned her the Miss International Africa title.

The achievement adds to her growing profile in the Nigerian beauty pageant industry, having represented Lagos State at the 2025 Miss Universe Nigeria competition, where she emerged first runner-up behind Anambra State representative, Onyinyechi Basil.

In April 2026, Bolarinde won the Face of Hope pageant, earning the right to represent Nigeria at the Miss International competition as Miss International Nigeria 2026.

She defeated contestants representing Anambra and Rivers states, who finished as first and second runners-up, respectively, at the event held on April 19 at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Elizaveta Kuznetsova of Moldova won the overall Miss International 2026 crown, becoming the first contestant from her country to claim the title.

Brittany Feeney of the United Kingdom finished as first runner-up, while Laura Glozarová of the Czech Republic came third.

Victoria Kosasieputri of Indonesia and Khánh Như Lê of Vietnam completed the Top Five, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

Bolarinde’s continental recognition marks another milestone in her pageant career and adds Nigeria to the list of countries represented among the award recipients at the international competition.