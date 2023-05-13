No win without Ambazonia

By Edwin Ngang

Ambazonia, the former UN Trust Territory of the Southern Cameroons under the UK Administration, known as the Republic of Ambazonia, is the buffer state located between Nigeria and Cameroon in its South-South Eastern boundary.

The October 19, 2002, ICJ Bakassi ruling which went against Nigeria required that it returned the occupied Bakassi Island territories to the Republic of Cameroon.

In June 2006, there was the UN/ICJ arrangement called the Greentree Accord, which essentially imposed an illegal alteration of the 2002 ICJ-Bakassi decision upon Nigeria, and by that, caused Nigeria to be forced to participate in a fraud!!

THE FRAUD?

The fraud is the handing the Bakassi territories to Republic of CAMEROON whose boundaries as validated by the NIGERIA-CAMEROON MIXED BOUNDARY COMMISSION does not extend to Bakassi!

Recalled, ICJ required Nigeria to hand back Bakassi to “The Republic of Cameroon”, but the facts of the law have it that Nigeria can hand back Bakassi only either, to the “Federal Republic of Cameroon” which was rendered extinct on February 4, 1984, by *Restoration Law 84/01*, or to its successor state called the “Republic of Ambazonia”. The Greentree Accord found a way around this problem of geographic constraints by exhuming the defunct “Federal Republic of Cameroon”.

THE MISSED OPPORTUNITIES?

All these alterations of the 2002 ICJ Bakassi decision happened despite of the “Annan Bakassi Peace Accord” of January 2005: the product of “shuttle diplomacy” between Abuja and Yaoundé, producing this commitment from Paul Biya. The then UN Secretary-General, Koffi Annan secured this written commitment from the Head of State of Cameroun that went as follows: “… I President Paul Biya of the Republic of Cameroon do hereby, in a bid to provide lasting peace to the Bakassi conflict, commit myself and my government to respect the territorial boundaries of my country as obtained at independence….”

Even though this opportunity to win prosperity for all peoples in this Gulf of Guinea subregion was missed when the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) failed to stand its grounds to define and execute what the laws in the “principle of territoriality” really meant when President Biya was quoted to have said, “I commit myself and my government to respect the territorial boundaries of my country as obtained at independence”, there is always time for correction.

This is the time for the most populous and powerful economy in the continent to carve its deserved destiny in this Gulf of Guinea subregion by taking the kinds of proactive actions, responsible visionarian sovereign states do to ensure “lasting peace” in their subregion! Nigeria should always be for the maximum implementation of the law!

Being the giant in Africa, Nigeria should prove that it deserves a seat at the UN Security Council by taking the initiative to end the ongoing war within the eastern bordering country of Cameroun, at the same time permanently solving the problem of Self-Determination faced by the indigenous English-speaking people of Cameroon, who call themselves today as Ambazonians.

This should be how the FGN will signal to Africa and ultimately to the rest of the world that the “New Nigeria” has finally arrived! A New Nigeria that will get this job of justice done, this time around by proactively invoking The Rules Of The Law applicable to this Gulf of Guinea subregion.

In summary, invoking a sense of NIGERIAN GREATNESS starts with taking the lead to solving the lingering problem of bungled SELF DETERMINATION by the indigenous English-speaking peoples of the Republic of Ambazonia. This REPUBLIC OF AMBAZONIA is the sovereign state that awaits FGN recognition or at the least, promotion of the AMBAEXIT EXCLUSIVE REFERENDUM just as was the case of KOSOVO from Serbia with help of TONY BLAIR, then Prime Minister of UK.

Just as senator-elect, Ned Nwoko reminded the FGN in 1995 that it’s never to late to DEFEND JUSTICE at the same time promote PEACE and PROSPERITY for all peoples in a subregion, the WORLD will yield as NIGERIA takes control of matters in its sphere of influence!

It is past time for the FGN to stand in this Gulf of Guinea subregion. Thankfully this noble task had been facilitated by several legal, constitutional, empirical, and better still, contemporary precedents. The most recent one being this indigenously created LEGAL HANDLE.

On February 28, 2017, held in Abuja, a conference dubbed “Conference On Insecurity In The Gulf Of Guinea.” It was organized by the Nigerian Civil Society concerned about the rising state of INSECURITY in the GULF OF GUINEA. The state of insecurity was caused by both the lingering NIGER DELTA problems and the new problems of the resettlement of the displaced NIGERIAN BAKASSIANS after the 2012 final handing over of the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroun. One of the conference’s resolutions adopted recommended that the FGN invoke the principles of UTTI POSEDETIS juris (principle of territoriality ) as the handle to unilaterally intervene in the “Southern CAMEROONIANS problems” so that it can help the creation of the functional state of REPUBLIC OF AMBAZONIA!

The Abuja JANUARY 28, 2017, recommendations should only go to confirm the timely veracity of this NED NWOKO statement of 1995 which had this statement.

“By recognizing AMBAZONIA, NIGERIA would be playing no greater role in ensuring AMBAZONIA’s rights to self-determination than India did in its vital role which included armed intervention in supporting Bangladesh’s rights to self-determination”!

•Ngang lives in Abuja.