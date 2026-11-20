The Nigerian naira continued to face downward pressure against the United States dollar across both the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and the parallel market on Friday, November 20, 2026, driven by tightening foreign exchange supply and rising end-of-year seasonal demand.

Official Market Performance

Real-time interbank spot tracking at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market placed the US dollar at ₦1,352.54 during early morning trading on Friday, following an opening rate of ₦1,351.86 and an intraday peak of ₦1,355.31.

This early session trading follows Thursday’s official Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) volume-weighted benchmark, which saw the naira depreciate to a four-month low. According to official CBN data for the November 19 trading session, the NFEM weighted average rate settled at ₦1,376.58 per dollar, while the indicative closing rate rose to ₦1,388.00 per dollar from ₦1,379.99 recorded on Wednesday. Intraday interbank transactions on Thursday were conducted between a low of ₦1,370.00 and a high of ₦1,397.00 per dollar. Despite the depreciation, market liquidity improved significantly, with NFEM interbank turnover surging by 59.13 percent to $800.31 million across 184 deals, up from $502.88 million the previous day.

Parallel Market Rates

In the parallel market, commonly referred to as the black market, the local currency weakened further as Bureau de Change (BDC) operators and street dealers in Lagos and Abuja quoted the US dollar at a selling rate of up to ₦1,468 per dollar on Friday morning, following Thursday’s close between ₦1,461 and ₦1,468. Buying rates among informal currency dealers hovered between ₦1,445 and ₦1,458 depending on transaction volume and location.

With Thursday’s official closing benchmark at ₦1,388.00 and parallel market quotations reaching ₦1,468.00, the spread between the official and unofficial windows widened to ₦80.00 per dollar, compared to ₦70.01 recorded earlier in the week.

Market Drivers and Reserve Outlook

Since the end of October, when the naira closed at ₦1,346.00 in the official window and ₦1,373.00 in the parallel market, the currency has lost ₦42.00 and ₦95.00 in the respective segments. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s gross external reserves stood at $54.71 billion as of November 18, 2026, reflecting a moderation of $554 million from the October 27 peak of $55.26 billion.

Financial analysts note that the recent divergence between both windows is largely fueled by heightened festive import demand, corporate obligations, and reduced autonomous foreign exchange inflows rather than a structural depletion of the country’s external reserves.