Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has unveiled plans to rename the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) after a Second Republic Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, subject to stakeholders engagement and legislative due process.

Mbah made this known during the 3rd Distinguished Personality Lecture of the university delivered by Nwobodo at the Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah Multipurpose Auditorium, ESUT, Enugu, on Thursday.

He said the idea, which was first suggested by the ESUT Alumni Association, was in tandem with his thoughts, describing it as a fitting tribute to the elder statesman, who founded the institution in 1980.

The Governor emphasised that the brainchild of the ex-governor had played a critical role in the human capital development of not just Enugu State, but also the old Anambra State and Nigeria as a whole.

“Recently, representatives of the alumni of this university and its associated institutions came to see me.

“They asked that Enugu State University of Science and Technology be renamed in honour of Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo.

“I told them that I support the proposal. I was particularly encouraged that the request came from the alumni who understand, through their own experience, what the university has meant to people’s lives.

“There is a legal process to follow. ESUT was established by law, and changing its name would require the appropriate legislative steps and engagement with relevant stakeholders.

“I intend to begin those engagements and work with the institutions concerned to advance the proposal through the proper process.

“Your Excellency, I hope that gives you some sense of the regard in which your contribution continues to be held.”

The Governor praised Nwobodo’s vision and courage in leadership, especially for investing heavily in human capital development, taking the bold step to establish ESUT a few years after the civil war, not minding the enormity of the challenges involved.

“I have often wondered what it must have felt like to be governor in 1979. Nigeria had just returned to civilian government after thirteen years of military rule.

“The Civil War had ended less than a decade earlier, and the country was still dealing with its consequences. There was much to rebuild, and enormous pressure on the resources available to government.

“For many families, university education remained beyond their reach. And here was a young governor, who decided that his state should establish a university of science and technology.

“People questioned whether it could be done. Was there enough money? Could a state government sustain such an institution? Shouldn’t this be left to the federal government?

“These were reasonable questions. I suspect some of them would have kept you awake at night.

“But for Jim Nwobodo, the fact that a problem is difficult does not mean we can afford to avoid it.

“In July 1980, Anambra State University of Technology was established. Forty-six years later, we are gathered in one of the institutions that grew from that decision. And generations of young people have gained opportunities that might otherwise have been beyond their reach,” he stated.

Mbah noted that beyond the establishment of ESUT, the Nwobodo Administration encouraged communities to build schools, with government providing teachers and other support.

“He also invested in industry, seeking to create employment and strengthen the state’s productive capacity.

“Some of those industries later fell into decline, and today we are working to bring a number of them back into use.

“The value of such decisions is ultimately found in people’s lives. A child who could attend school in their own community. A young person who became the first in their family to enter university. A household supported by employment in a local industry,” he stated.

He hailed generations of academics, administrators and staff, who have sustained ESUT through changing governments, difficult economic circumstances and the demands of educating successive generations.

“In this regard, I want to assure the university community that the Enugu State Government is committed to the full implementation of the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ agreement with the Federal Government.

“We are already speaking with legislators to firm up its inclusion in the budget for implementation as soon as possible,” he assured.

Meanwhile, a major highpoint of the event was the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership, Governance, and Human Capital Development on Nwobodo.

ESUT’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, said it was in appreciation of the ex-governor’s huge contributions to the development of Enugu State, but also the entire old Anambra State, listing his many achievements.

Another highpoint was the unveiling of Senator Nwobodo’s iconic status and the commissioning of a newly constructed road, Dr. Peter Mbah Drive, by the Governor.