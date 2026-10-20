FG moves to tackle illegal fishing, maritime threats in Gulf of Guinea

By Folarin Kehinde

The Federal Government has moved to strengthen the fight against illegal fishing and maritime threats in the Gulf of Guinea through a proposed regional Marine and Blue Economy Policy aimed at improving security, attracting investment and deepening

cooperation among member states.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said a common regional policy would enable countries to tackle shared maritime challenges and promote the sustainable use of marine resources.

Oyetola spoke while presenting two draft policy documents to the Deputy Executive Secretary of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC), Ambassador Obinna Agbugba, for consideration by the regional body.

The minister in a press statement by his Special Adviser, Dr. Bolaji Akinola disclosed that the Commission had formally requested him to lead the development of a comprehensive regional Marine and Blue Economy Policy in a letter dated May 7, 2026.

Following the request, he said he constituted a multi-stakeholder committee comprising technical departments of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the Department of Planning, Research and Statistics to drive the process.

The committee produced a draft Strategic Plan for the Development and Operationalisation of a Gulf of Guinea Commission Policy on Marine and Blue Economy (2026–2030), as well as a draft Policy Framework and Strategy Template.

According to Oyetola, the documents outline strategic priorities, proposed interventions, performance indicators, implementation timelines, lead agencies and funding considerations.

He said the proposed framework would strengthen collaboration among member states, promote investment and support coordinated action against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

The minister added that the drafts were developed in consideration of the 2025 Yaoundé Declaration and the work of the United Nations Task Force supporting the Commission’s 2026 Work Plan.

To ensure effective coordination, Oyetola proposed the establishment of a Steering Committee to guide policy development and coordinate stakeholder engagement, recommending that the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy serve as its secretariat.

He also called for inclusive consultations involving member states, relevant institutions and stakeholders to ensure regional ownership of the policy.

Earlier, Agbugba commended Nigeria’s development of its first National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy, describing the initiative as an important foundation for the Commission’s regional policy ambition.

Agbugba, who spoke on behalf of the Commission’s Executive Secretary, José Mba Abeso, expressed confidence in Oyetola’s leadership of the process.

The Gulf of Guinea Commission, established on July 3, 2001, with headquarters in Luanda, Angola, comprises nine member states: Angola, Cameroon, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ghana, Nigeria and São Tomé and Príncipe.

The proposed policy is expected to provide a common strategic direction for tackling maritime security challenges, protecting marine resources and unlocking the region’s blue economy potential.