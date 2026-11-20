By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS and Federal Customs Service of Russia have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral trade facilitation, intelligence sharing and customs enforcement, while exploring mutual recognition of their Authorised Economic Operator, AEO programmes.

The service in a statement said the Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters, CMAA provides a framework for collaboration in customs procedures, information exchange, financial integrity, border security and personnel capacity development.

Speaking, Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, who led the Nigerian delegation, described the agreement as a strategic instrument for safeguarding economic integrity, securing supply chains and strengthening trade governance.

He explained that the signing followed months of technical consultations, legal reviews and constructive engagements between both administrations.

Adeniyi explained that the NCS had accelerated its digital transformation through the adoption of electronic systems for customs declarations, payments and submission of supporting documents. According to him, the reforms demonstrate that revenue generation and trade facilitation can complement each other, in line with the World Customs Organisation’s SAFE Framework of Standards.

On the implementation of the agreement, the Customs boss identified cooperation between the two countries’ AEO programmes as a major priority.

He said both administrations would exchange experiences on their respective frameworks and operational procedures, with the long-term objective of achieving mutual recognition to facilitate the movement of cargo and reward compliant traders.

The two sides also explored arrangements for exchanging customs statistics and trade data to improve analysis of bilateral trade flows.

Adeniyi disclosed that Nigeria was participating in the World Customs Organisation’s data initiative. Russia’s Head of Customs, Valery Pikalyov, explained that his administration was authorised to collect and exchange customs statistics derived from declarations. Pikalyov expressed readiness to explore a dedicated data-sharing arrangement with Nigeria.

The agreement also provides for cooperation against customs offences, illicit financial flows, grey-market importations, tax evasion, counterfeit goods, narcotics and other prohibited or hazardous materials. It further establishes a framework for direct operational assistance, personnel training and the exchange of professional expertise between the two administrations.