*Three Lives Left in the Shadows of Domestic Violence and Sickle Cell Struggles, after murder and suicide

By Adeola Badru

For three children in Akufo, Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State, life has become a painful journey into uncertainty. In one devastating episode, they lost both parents—the two people they should have been able to depend on for love, protection, education and survival.

Their tragedy is particularly heartbreaking because two of the surviving children reportedly battle recurrent sickle cell crises, requiring regular medication and medical attention. At a time when they need parental care more than ever, they have, instead, been left to confront grief, illness, financial hardship and an uncertain future.

Their story is not merely about the death of two parents. It is about a family reportedly torn apart by years of domestic violence, a marriage allegedly marked by repeated abuse and three innocent children left to bear the consequences of circumstances beyond their control.

The incident reportedly followed years of domestic violence. The husband, identified as 49-year-old Mr Lekan Adedeji, allegedly poured acid on his wife, 44-year-old, before ingesting the same corrosive substance. Both subsequently died.

The couple had been married for more than 25 years, but what should have been a lifetime of companionship was, according to the woman’s family, characterised by repeated physical abuse and disagreements over childbearing, even after the health implications of their genetic compatibility became known.

Speaking with Vanguard, Morufat Ashake, the deceased woman’s younger sister, who has taken custody of the children, recounted the painful circumstances surrounding the marriage and the events preceding the fatal attack.

She explained that the couple were unaware of their genotype status when they married. It was only after their first three children began experiencing recurrent illnesses that they discovered the medical implications of their genetic compatibility.

According to Ashake, Zainab eventually gave birth to six children, three of whom died from complications associated with sickle cell disorder.

The surviving children are Rashida Adedeji, 20, who is SS; Folawe Adedeji, 17, who is AS; and Folahanmi Adedeji, six, who is also AS. Rashida and the youngest child reportedly experience recurrent health crises and require consistent medical attention.

But the family’s medical challenges were not the only difficulties Zainab allegedly endured. Ashake said her sister suffered years of physical abuse from her husband, who reportedly continued insisting on having more children despite knowing the potential health implications.

Eventually, Zainab reportedly found the courage to leave the matrimonial home, hoping to escape the violence. She had been away for about three months before the incident.

Although members of the family had previously intervened and persuaded her to return, Ashake said her sister had reached a point where she could no longer endure the situation.

Sadly, the decision that should have marked the beginning of a safer chapter in Zainab’s life did not prevent the tragedy that followed.

A school fees invitation that ended in horror

Ashake traced the circumstances surrounding the fatal encounter to December last year, when Lekan allegedly contacted his estranged wife under the pretext of giving her money for their second daughter’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees.

Believing the invitation concerned their daughter’s education, Zainab reportedly visited the house with Folawe and her youngest son, Folahanmi.

According to her account, Lekan instructed Folawe to take her younger brother outside. The teenager remained in the compound, sweeping, when she suddenly heard her mother’s screams coming from inside the house.

Alarmed, she attempted to open the door but was allegedly prevented from entering by her father.

She alleged that Lekan subsequently poured acid over Zainab’s body and attempted to force her to drink the corrosive substance.

Ashake further disclosed that before ingesting the substance, Lekan allegedly handed his mobile phone and the money intended for the children’s school fees to another person.

Both victims required urgent medical attention. Despite efforts to save Zainab’s life, she eventually succumbed to her injuries on January 23. The family reportedly spent more than N4 million attempting to secure treatment for her.

For the children, the incident meant losing their mother in particularly traumatic circumstances and subsequently being left without their father.

An ageing grandmother, three children and an uncertain future

Their maternal grandmother, 62-year-old Titilayo Ayoola, corroborated Ashake’s account, describing her daughter’s marriage as one marked by years of suffering.

Ayoola now faces the enormous responsibility of caring for three grandchildren who have lost both parents, including two who reportedly require regular medical attention.

At an age when she should ordinarily be enjoying some rest, she must now worry about medication, hospital bills, school fees and the emotional wellbeing of children struggling to comprehend their loss.

Her concern reflects the difficult reality confronting the family. Love and determination may provide emotional support, but the children also need sustained financial assistance, medical care, educational support and psychological counselling.

For Rashida, the eldest, the pain is compounded by uncertainty about what lies ahead.

Folawe, 17, who reportedly witnessed the events preceding her mother’s death, also described the family’s predicament.

Her experience is particularly distressing. At an age when she should be concentrating on her education and dreams, she is having to process a traumatic experience involving the violent loss of her mother.

Their youngest sibling, six-year-old Folahanmi, must also grow up without the daily presence of either parent.

The family previously lived in a four-bedroom flat built by Lekan in Akufo. However, the house that once accommodated the family has become associated with the violent incident that brought their marriage to a tragic end.

A tragedy that demands society’s attention

Beyond the immediate grief of the Adedeji family, the incident raises troubling questions about domestic violence and the protection available to victims seeking to escape abusive relationships.

Marriage should never become a prison in which one partner lives in perpetual fear of the other. Neither should leaving an abusive relationship expose a victim to further danger.

The family’s account also underscores the importance of genotype awareness, responsible family planning and access to proper medical counselling.

For the three surviving children, however, these lessons come amid a reality far more painful than any public discussion can capture.

They need help to continue their education, manage their medical conditions and recover from the emotional trauma of losing both parents.

Their grandmother and maternal aunt have assumed responsibility, but they cannot shoulder the burden alone.

Perhaps the cruelest dimension of this tragedy is that three children who had no control over their parents’ decisions, disagreements or relationship must now live with the consequences.

A mother is gone. A father is gone. Three children remain, carrying grief, medical challenges and questions that may never have satisfactory answers.

They did not choose the home into which they were born. They did not choose the circumstances that shaped their childhood. And they certainly did not choose to become orphans.

Yet, they must now find the strength to survive, heal, remain healthy and dream again.

For them, the tragedy is not over. It has only entered another chapter—one in which society must decide whether to look away or extend a helping hand.

Vanguard News