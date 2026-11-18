File pohoto by AFPTV / AFP.

Gulf nations scrambled to intercept incoming fire on Wednesday, after Iran and its allies lashed out following a US strike on a strategic island, in attacks that threatened to derail efforts to end the war.

Kuwait activated its air defences to counter drone strikes – the first since early September – and Bahrain said it fended off an Iranian attack, after the United States struck Iran’s Qeshm Island in the flashpoint Strait of Hormuz.

Explosions were heard in Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude oil exporter, which said it intercepted a cruise missile fired by the Iran-backed Houthis, who have been seizing fresh territory in neighbouring Yemen.

Bahrain has now suffered four Iranian attacks in six days, ending a weeks-long respite in the war that started with US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic on February 28.

Iran responded by striking America’s wealthy Gulf allies, which host US military bases, and blockading Hormuz, which before the war carried a quarter of global oil flows.

The Iranian army said “combat and kamikaze drones” targeted US air defence systems and launch platforms at Kuwait’s Ali Al-Salem air base on Wednesday.

A day earlier, American fighter jets hit a missile launch site on Qeshm Island with “precision munitions”, a US military official said, describing it as a riposte to Iranian aggression.

‘Dangerous escalation’

Iran’s army chief Amir Hatami warned of a “more devastating” reaction to America and its allies.

“Should the enemy make a mistake and repeat actions that have previously led them to despair, our response — directed at both the enemy and their backers — will undoubtedly be even more devastating and will know no geographical boundaries,” Hatami said, according to Iran’s Fars news agency.

Mediator Qatar, which held talks with Iranian officials on Tuesday, called the latest attacks a “dangerous escalation” and warned they undercut efforts to find a peaceful solution.

“The continuation of these attacks represents a dangerous escalation that could complicate efforts to contain tensions and undermine political and diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring the security and stability of the region,” a foreign ministry statement said.

Kuwaiti residents described feelings of foreboding as attacks returned to the tiny, oil-rich country, which was hit hard by Iranian strikes earlier in the war.

“The explosions seemed to be coming from far away, but hearing them again after a period of calm was both surprising and worrying,” said Egyptian resident Hani Mohammed, 40.

“People had started to readjust to a normal life. The sounds of planes and explosions no longer set the pace of daily life as before. But what happened has revived feelings of anxiety.”

Windows rattled

Meanwhile, one seafarer was missing after a ship belonging to ADNOC, the United Arab Emirates’ oil giant, was struck late on Tuesday in Hormuz, the company said.

Ships transiting Hormuz have come under nearly daily fire from Iran, which insists they use routes it has authorised.

The US has responded by imposing a blockade on Iranian ports, and its navy escorts tankers through the narrow passage.

Saudi Arabia has endured weeks of attacks by the Houthis, who have completed their control of Yemen’s Red Sea coast and advanced close to the government’s interim capital, Aden.

A four-year truce in Yemen’s bloody civil war, where a Saudi-led coalition has fought for the government since 2015, dissolved in July.

On Wednesday, an “extremely loud” explosion was heard in the north of the Saudi capital Riyadh, a resident told AFP. Another said windows rattled throughout their house, while doors flew open and lights flickered.

Earlier, Saudi coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki posted on X that “a cruise missile, launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Riyadh area, has been intercepted and destroyed”.

Vanguard News