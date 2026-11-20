By Josephine Agbonkhese

There is something about the weekend that makes us realise just how much we have been carrying throughout the week. After days of juggling work, family responsibilities and other commitments, the weekend offers an opportunity to slow down, catch our breath and put a few things in order.

Beyond sleeping in, watching our favourite shows or catching up with friends, the weekend is also a good time to prepare for the days ahead. A few simple activities can make the transition into a new week less stressful and more manageable.

Tidy up your space

You do not need an elaborate cleaning exercise. Start with the areas you use most. Clear the kitchen counter, arrange the living room, put away scattered clothes and organise your workspace. A tidy environment can make it easier to concentrate and settle into your daily activities. It also feels good to start Monday without a pile of unfinished chores staring back at you.

Plan your outfits ahead

Save yourself the morning rush by deciding what to wear before the week begins. Check your calendar, consider your appointments and put together outfits that suit your activities. Iron your clothes, arrange your shoes and accessories, and ensure everything is ready. If you have children, preparing their school uniforms can also save valuable time. It is an opportunity to rediscover pieces in your wardrobe and experiment with new combinations.

Prepare a few meals

After a long day at work, deciding what to cook can become another chore. A little meal preparation over the weekend can help. Wash and portion vegetables, prepare a stew or soup, cook basic ingredients or simply plan your meals for the week. You do not have to prepare everything in advance. Knowing what you intend to eat can save time, reduce food waste and discourage expensive last-minute purchases.

Take a break from your screen

If your weekdays involve computers, messages and endless social media scrolling, use part of the weekend to disconnect. Put your phone aside for a few hours. Read a book, take a walk, spend time with family or enjoy a quiet moment without feeling the need to document it online. Constant notifications can make it difficult to switch off mentally. Spending some time away from screens allows you to be more present and enjoy other activities.

Review your finances

A weekend reset is a good opportunity to review your spending. Check your account balance, look through recent transactions and consider the expenses coming up during the week. Set aside money for transportation, groceries, school needs and other commitments. A simple spending plan can help prevent unnecessary financial pressure. It is not about denying yourself life’s pleasures but about knowing what you have and how best to manage it.

Make time for yourself

Between work, family and social obligations, personal time can easily become an afterthought. Dedicate part of your weekend to something you genuinely enjoy. Visit a favourite restaurant, get your hair or nails done, exercise, listen to music, watch a movie or catch up with a friend. You could also spend an afternoon doing absolutely nothing. Remember, rest is not a reward you must earn after completing every task. It is essential to maintaining your well-being.

Write down your priorities for the week

Before Monday arrives, take a few minutes to think about what you need to accomplish. Write down your important tasks, appointments and deadlines. Identify the three things that deserve your attention first. Having a written plan gives you a clearer sense of direction and makes it easier to approach your responsibilities one step at a time. It also helps you distinguish between what is urgent and what can wait.

Get enough sleep

Proper rest is perhaps the most underrated part of a weekend reset. Staying up late to squeeze in another movie or finish unfinished chores can leave you struggling on Monday morning. Maintain a regular bedtime, reduce late-night screen time and create a comfortable sleeping environment.

Vanguard News