Soludo

The Anambra State Government has dismissed claims that a billboard belonging to Senator Victor Umeh was pulled down because it carried the image of former Governor Peter Obi, calling the allegation false and misleading.

The government said the enforcement action stemmed from an alleged violation of the Anambra State Signage Act, 2010, rather than the identity or political affiliation of anyone featured on the billboard.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Commissioner for Information and Value Reformation, Dr Law Mefor, said that although Senator Umeh had paid the required signage fee, Peter Obi had not complied with the payment requirement.

Mefor alleged that the senator, instead of fully complying with the law, used the billboard to promote the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), thereby contravening the state’s signage regulations.

He stressed that the removal was carried out strictly in accordance with the law, which he noted was enacted during Peter Obi’s administration as governor of Anambra State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the billboard was not pulled down because of Peter Obi’s image,” the commissioner stated.

The government further warned that any combined billboard campaign featuring candidates who had not fulfilled their signage obligations would face similar enforcement, regardless of their political party, status, or affiliation.

It maintained that the state’s outdoor advertising regulations would be guided by fairness, transparency, and even-handed application of the law.

Mefor urged the public to disregard what he described as a misleading narrative surrounding the incident, insisting that the government remained committed to due process and equal treatment in enforcing existing laws.

Vanguard News