By Adeola Badru

The University of Ibadan (UI) has commenced a data-efficient course webinar at its’ Open Distance eLearning Centre. (ODeL)

The course webinar, according to management of the institution, on Saturday, was designed specifically for exellence in teaching, saying that it is similar to Zoom and Google Meet.

The Director of the Center, Professor Emmanuel Omobowale in an interview with newsmen said, the institution collaborated with some telecommunication service providers and an innovative educational technology firm, Edutechportal Solutions, to deploy the top-notch solution to its students.

He said: “The course webinar is easy-to-use and data-efficient with no limit on hosts/courses that can take place simultaneously, no cap on the population of participants/students that can take the online classes.”

“All registered students, irrespective of their population, have right and access to comfortably participate and engage in their registered course, and take the front seat with their smart device.”

“The edutech also allows automatic recordings and playback of course meetings at later time, for review or in case you miss the lecture.”

“It is easily accessed by both instructors and students from within the Mobile Class LMS. Just with a basic webcam or a mobile device and some connectivity, lecturers and E-tutors meet one-on-one, face-to-face, with their students in real-time, no matter how dispersed they are or where they may be in the world; so with technology, we are creating a more robust, comfortable, flexible and enriching classroom experience.”

“The university is expanding frontiers of qualitative higher education, it is true that learning takes place everywhere: UIDLC students are meeting in their courses from the comfort of their homes, offices vacations and some even in cars/traffics.”

He, however, thanked the management under the leadership of Prof. Kayode Adebowale for its’ immense support, noting that the university is leveraging on technology to bring distance into a virtual space where communication between content experts and learners is practically seamless, accessible and affordable for the teaching-learning enterprise.

