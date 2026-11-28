Bianca Ojukwu

By Steve Oko, Regional Editor, South-East

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, has enthused that the future of Ndigbo is great despite their current challenges.

She, however, lamented the disunity among Igbo political leaders, particularly governors in the South-East, accusing them of allowing political rivalries and personal interests to undermine the collective progress of the region.

The Minister urged Ndigbo to build bridges across existing divisions and embrace unity, mutual respect and collective purpose.

Mrs Ojukwu also lamented the abandonment of her late husband, the Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, by some political leaders who benefited from his political influence and support, accusing them of turning their backs on his legacy after attaining power.

Bianca spoke at the 15th anniversary memorial of Ojukwu held at the Ojukwu Memorial Library, Owerri, Imo State, where she called for a renewed commitment to Igbo unity, peace and development.

She lamented that Igbo governors had failed to demonstrate sufficient unity in addressing issues affecting the people, noting that political antagonism and mutual suspicion were weakening the region’s ability to speak with one voice.

“We cannot continue to celebrate Igbo greatness while tolerating the disunity that undermines it,” she declared.

The minister said Ndigbo could not demand recognition and solidarity from other ethnic groups while failing to extend the same values to one another, stressing that unity must go beyond speeches, cultural celebrations and symbolic gestures.

She urged political leaders in the South-East to put aside their differences and work together for the common good, insisting that the region’s future could not be built on rivalry, personal ambition and political bitterness.

Bianca expressed disappointment with some political elites who, despite benefiting from the political legacy and influence of her late husband, had abandoned him and his ideals

She recalled that some politicians Ojukwu supported and campaigned for to attain political power would, upon succeeding, make removing his portrait from their offices a priority and replacing it with their own.

“I know people my husband gave flag and campaigned for to gain political power, the first thing they want to do is to remove his portrait and replace it with their own,” she lamented.

She said Ojukwu’s legacy should not be reduced to his military exploits, titles, speeches and political struggles, but should be reflected in his convictions, humanity and commitment to justice, dignity and the welfare of the people.

Describing her late husband as a soldier, statesman, intellectual and patriarch, Bianca said his life was driven by a deep conviction that people deserved to live in dignity and without fear.

Reflecting on the painful history of the Igbo, including the 1966 pogroms, displacement and civil war, she said Ojukwu’s memorial should inspire a commitment to ensuring that such tragedies never happen again.

She called on traditional rulers to provide moral leadership, political leaders to rise above personal interests, and businessmen and women to invest in the homeland, while urging young people to channel their energies into innovation, enterprise and productive ventures.

The minister also cautioned Igbo youths in the diaspora against the pursuit of illicit wealth, warning that criminal activities had brought disgrace to the people and landed some young people in detention rather than helping them build meaningful futures.

She urged them to become worthy ambassadors of Igbo culture and contribute to creating a homeland where businesses could thrive, investors could operate confidently and families could celebrate festivities without fear.

Bianca lamented the insecurity and economic difficulties in parts of the South-East, saying the region could not attract investment or encourage its people in the diaspora to return home if communities remained unsafe, businesses shut down and streets deserted.

“Our land must once again become a place where our children are excited to return,” she said, stressing the need to restore confidence in the region’s business and investment climate

She said Ojukwu’s ideals would only endure when they were translated into practical actions by those who inherited his legacy, noting that annual memorials alone could not adequately preserve the values of a great leader.

The minister also criticised the neglect of prominent Igbo leaders and their legacies, citing the prolonged delay in completing the Zik Mausoleum.

She regretted that it took former President Muhammadu Buhari to build a mausoleum for Nnamdi Azikiwe, 22 years after his death, accusing successive administrations in Anambra of failing to give the project the attention it deserved.

Bianca said some leaders lived as though they were immortal but eventually faded into obscurity, unlike those whose courage, sacrifices and contributions continued to inspire generations.

She thanked individuals and groups who had sustained Ojukwu’s memory through the annual memorial and particularly commended the founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB-BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazurike, for instituting the event.

Uwazurike demands Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Meanwhile, Uwazurike renewed his call for the release of detained Biafra agitator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, insisting that he had committed no offence deserving of his continued detention.

The MASSOB founder compared Kanu’s situation with that of Yoruba agitator, Sunday Igboho, who he said had been released, arguing that the difference in their circumstances was political.

“Where is Sunday Igboho? Kanu didn’t commit any offence that is bigger or more sinister than that of Igboho. The only difference is that Sunday Igboho has a brother that is presently the President of Nigeria,” Uwazurike said.

He added that Kanu would have been released if Peter Obi were Nigeria’s President.

Uwazurike, who advocated non-violent agitation for Biafra, cautioned youths against resorting to violence, saying many had misunderstood the principles of self-determination and allowed social media narratives to distort the struggle.

He urged the younger generation to embrace peaceful advocacy, insisting that violence was incompatible with the pursuit of self-determination.

“I urge the new generation of indigenous people to abide by the principles of non-violence,” he said, citing Mahatma Gandhi as his inspiration.

Uwazurike said he had no regrets over the sacrifices he made in the course of the Biafra struggle, including persecution and the destruction of his residence, insisting he was prepared to make even greater sacrifices if the quest could be achieved through peaceful means.

“I want to even sacrifice more if Biafra could be actualised through non-violence,” he said, warning that violence would only undermine the struggle.

He lamented the absence of a unifying Igbo leader since Ojukwu’s death, expressing hope that another leader with the capacity to rally the people around a common cause would emerge.

Uwazurike said Ojukwu remained a rallying point for many Igbo people despite his death, adding that the memorial was also an opportunity to promote unity and preserve his ideals.

He dismissed the absence of political elites at the event, saying the memorial was primarily about the people and not politicians, whom he accused of being divided by personal interests.

He urged Ndigbo to preserve unity, which he described as one of Ojukwu’s enduring legacies.

The event featured cultural displays, masquerades, a march-past by delegations from states in the old Eastern Region, lectures and goodwill messages.

Vanguard News