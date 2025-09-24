UI expands access to higher education for admission seekers nationwide

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — The University of Ibadan (UI) has unveiled fresh opportunities for prospective students through its Open Distance eLearning (ODeL) programme, designed to widen access to higher education across Nigeria.

The initiative provides an alternative pathway for qualified candidates who may have missed admission through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) or are unable to pursue full-time, on-campus study at Nigeria’s premier university.

As part of the admission drive, UI has opened a special screening and verification exercise for Post-UTME candidates who wish to switch their mode of study to the UI Distance Learning Centre (UIDLC).

In an interview, Professor Babatunde Omobowale, Director of UIDLC, described the development as a significant boost for admission seekers nationwide.

“This initiative provides a credible alternative for candidates who meet the minimum academic requirements but were unable to secure admission through the conventional route.

It is also ideal for working professionals and entrepreneurs who require flexible learning options,” Omobowale said.

According to him, candidates must update their academic records before undergoing verification, which can be completed online via their portal or in person at the UIDLC Administrative Building Complex, located at the University of Ibadan Extension along Sasa-Ajibode Road.

Interactive sessions for verified candidates have already commenced.

Omobowale encouraged prospective students to apply promptly through https://modeofstudy.ui.edu.ng

, where they can begin the process of earning a UI degree through a flexible, technology-driven platform.

The UI-ODeL model combines:

Real-time virtual lectures via Mobile Class,

Interactive course materials, and

Physical revision sessions,

with courses taught by the same academic staff who handle on-campus programmes, supported by dedicated e-tutors.

To qualify, candidates must present at least five relevant O’Level credits in one sitting or six in two sittings.

All newly admitted and prospective students are expected to attend a mandatory orientation session on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the CBT Complex, UIDLC, where they will be introduced to academic policies, student support services, and campus resources.

Omobowale emphasized that the admission window is time-bound and will close at midnight on Friday, October 10, 2025.