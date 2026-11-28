Dangote’s daughters

*…why I’m teaching my daughters too

Following his delivery of the Keynote address themed “The Geography of Opportunity: Why the World Needs What Africa Has,” recently at the 25th anniversary conference of Women in Management, Business, and Public Service, WIMBIZ; special guest and

President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Ltd, Aliko Dangote, GCON sat down to a historic fireside chat with Rolake Akinkugbe Filani.

The chat, anchored by the CEO, EnergyInc Advisors while also fielding questions from an audience of about 2000 women, was according to him, with the largest exclusive assembly of women he has ever addressed. Excerpts:-

When your IPO closed some weeks ago, we heard that you had received a hundred and twenty applications and every single one of the 54 African countries had also applied. In your mind, Africans investing in the continent, is that one example of the geography of opportunity?

Yes. What we have done with this IPO is trying to do something where, when there’s an offer in Kenya Nigerians will participate. When we did the private placement the whole idea was for us to sell 2.5 billion dollars. 1 billion was for private placement, 1.5 billion was for IPO.

When we rolled out the private placement we got 3.7 billion, so we took only 2.5. What we want to do is spread this prosperity.

Did this particular IPO change your view on how you mobilise capital from the African continent ?

It has changed dramatically. Things are really changing very fast. Even abroad, people have a change of mind about Africa.

We’ve gotten amazing demand. We’re talking about millions participating. Saudi Aramco worldwide was about 5million. We didn’t reach 10 million because of time constraints.

A lot of people didn’t know how to access but the sheer trust of public enterprise that we have today in Africa, that’s why people are starting to remove their money from under their mattress to come and invest.

Incredible achievement. You came from a long line of women who were in commerce, your mother, your great aunt and even your step grandmother. We want to hear if there are principles you learned by watching, by trends, by conversations, from the women in your family.

From my mum it’s learning how to give back. she was always talking about giving back and she in the 80s would make sure that everyday we were feeding the poor, about 12000 people, three square meals and then we gave about 35,000 loaves of bread everyday.

But right now, because there are so many in need I don’t want to announce it here, but we are looking at the possibilities of going to most of the vulnerable people to see if we can we do XYZ. We’re targeting feeding about 100m people every year.

My children are ready to give. As a Muslim I am allowed to allocate one third of my wealth to charity and can actually donate to you. You don’t want when something happens to you then there will be arguments, so we actually put it in writing and got all of them to sign that in the event of my debut, one third is for the Foundation. All the good we are doing now will continue.

You had a lot of naysayers when you were building the refinery and every woman here has a smaller version of that whether it be delayed contract, change in FX etc and women are used to being underestimated especially when the voices become loud and progress is invisible. During those times, what was really going through your mind?

I must admit that when we were building the refinery we didn’t know what we were doing. If we knew we wouldn’t have gone near there at all. I always say that my greatest enemy, if I want to pray bad for him, I will pray that he will go and start building a refinery.

Right now, that is history because we not only have one in Nigeria we have one in Namibia and possibly an additional one because we have a vision and that vision is x billion per annum but the x billion per annum which was 50 billion now has moved to 60 billion.

First of all you must be trustworthy because money follows trust before profit. That your name that you have, protect it as much as you can. There will still be some few people who will try some stuff but then just be very careful, don’t let anybody frighten you. Let me give you a simple example, we have never ever gone abroad to try and raise funds but in June we went out to the market to say, we don’t have a rating and we are not going to do any guarantees.

We went to what we call No Deal Road Show and at the end of it there was demand of 1.3 billion. We took 750 million. They came back to us, JP Morgan, bank of America, Merrill Lynch. We are making good money now, we went and raised another 750 in July.

In August we thought, why don’t we do something that has not been done for a very long time in sub Saharan Africa, which is for a company to raise 10 years’ money. The 5 years’ money we raised, we had no rating, no collateral but you won’t believe we raised money. Our interest rate was below Federal Government rate. 10 years’ money, the demand was almost 1.5 billion but we took 750m. The sky is the limit. A lot of you should try. Don’t be scared.

You say don’t be scared but it’s interesting that in order to succeed in business you have to be a bit delusional. For the women here looking for business opportunities whether local or international, how do you determine which opportunity to hold on to and which to hold back on?

Whether you are a man or woman, don’t go into a business you don’t understand.

You must understand that business both in and out and don’t let your own management come and be telling you. Today if you tell me, go into banking, I am not going to go into banking.

You take a lot of money from the bank …

It’s easy when I am borrowing the money, I have to read every single dot to make sure I do the right thing. There are some things, maybe if you look at numbers, maybe building a port, you can never ever go wrong. Port will make money. The capacity of demand is there. In 24 years by the Grace of God , we are going to be at 150 million and most of us don’t know, the population growth of Nigeria is 8.7 million babies every year.

We must use every available land, we haven’t even used 10% of our arable land. People should please stop taking their money abroad no matter what. Why you see that Asia has done very well is because majority keep their money in their country at home and that money is useful to their economy. That’s why we want to bring something new. We want to start having our AGM in a stadium, not in a hall. It has to be a stadium because we have millions of shareholders. We don’t have the Asian culture of savings

One in 5 people today is African. By 2050 it will be 1 in 4. Yet Africa contributes less than 3 cents of every dollar global output. When you see those stats is it a warning about what we need to do?

Unfortunately we don’t plan. We need to plan ahead. Now, Let’s look at the price of food, does Europe have the land to grow their food? They don’t.

Everyone in the next 24 years will turn to Africa because we have 60 percent of the world’s arable land, more than 37 percent of the minerals resources, critical minerals. The difficulty and the difference is that these people have seen us keeping our money abroad, we’re not investing here so they believe there’s a danger they don’t know. We Africans must derisk the real and also perceived risk. That is the only way other people would come and invest here.

The median age in Africa is 19, in Europe it’s 40.

Today if we don’t change, these GenZ s, if they get tired of us they will come and drive us away and they believe we have wasted so much time and we are not doing the right things. We have what it takes to turn around our fortunes.

I can’t understand how someone that has a British passport can travel more freely in Africa than Africans. We are sort of scared of our own acceleration. Today we have 240 million Nigerians, but the president of Sao Tome when he gets to UN, has the same vote as president Tinubu. Life is not about fairness. You have to make sure that you grab your own. We must give that leadership whether people like us or they don’t. When things are good, people will come.

What about the female entrepreneur just starting out and doesn’t have the balance sheet to be her own one woman system. Is that sort of model even sustainable for Africa?

Of course it’s sustainable. You are just looking at what has happened in the last 20 years. You should also go back to ask where I started from. I started with just buying 4 trucks and I was very happy, in fact that was the only business I did at that time because even the 500 thousand my grandfather gave me as a loan, payable when able, I returned it after 3 months. We used to call him Baba. I said, Baba, I don’t need this money. He said, why? I said I have enough.

At that time people would come and deposit their money for cement. People used to queue up for 6 months to collect cement. We used to have queue for petrol since 1972. The budget of Nigeria in 1975, you know how much it was? N30bn naira, 46 billion dollars back then.

Make sure you focus on addressing exports or manufacturing. I am not saying that you shouldn’t trade but trade does not have the future and benefits. All these problems that you see today will be sorted. The future is brighter than where we are now.

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