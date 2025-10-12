Deputy Speaker, Kalu pledges support for bildup AI learning, tech devt. in Nigeria

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, PhD, CFR has pledged to partner with Bildup AI Learning to promote technology development and human capital growth in Nigeria.

Speaking when he visited the technology hub where several youths were undertaking different educational courses with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Enugu on Saturday in the company of the Majority Leader of the House, Professor Julius Ihonbvere and others on the sideline of the Retreat of the House Committee on Review, Kalu emphasized the importance of investing in the nation’s human capital, citing the potential for Nigerians to export services globally.

He highlighted the potential for Nigeria to export services, leveraging the country’s large population and growing talent pool.

Kalu assured that his office would partner with Bildup AI Learning to showcase its work and attract support from government agencies and other stakeholders, stressing that such partnership aims to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement, ultimately contributing to the nation’s economic growth and development.

The Deputy Speaker commended Bildup AI Learning’s efforts in providing cutting-edge education and training in AI and other emerging technologies, saying it aligns with the government’s vision on human capital development.

He said: “We need to expand what you are doing and that is where government partnership comes in. We’re going to make a case for you in the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Science and Technology. Also, there are so many NGOs that need to find a credible place to plug in their resources. We will partner with you. The Office of the Deputy Speaker will partner with you to showcase you. It’s nothing about politics. It’s about development. Our human capital development is very key. It is one of our resources in this nation.

“All over the world, Nigerians are making impacts in various fields of life, especially with the power of our mind. So, anything that will help us export service, we will do. We are exporting goods now, not exporting as much service as we want to export, because we have 200 and almost 250 million people. This will help us churn out more service providers that can sit in Nigeria and provide services to Oracle, Facebook, Instagram, to all of them while you are sitting here, and then, the foreign exchange will come in because of the power of your mind, and that is how you can add value to the growth of this nation. Keep innovating and dreaming. Don’t get tired. The future is bright “.

Excited by the ingenuity of the youths and their interest in technology, Kalu encouraged them to keep aiming for the best to accelerate the development of the country.

“The nation believes in you, and that is why, in the renewing hope agenda of Mr. President, the young ones occupy the center stage of his innovations. Whenever you meet President, he always says, I am interested in building a legacy that will outlive me for our children.

“You can stretch your hand with innovation. You can add a brick on the wall of nation building with technology.

You know you are disruptors. We see you as disruptors. Disruptors are those who are not comfortable with tradition. Innovators are disruptors, and they disrupt tradition so that they can have true innovation, more productivity. You are not comfortable with the status quo”, he said.

The Deputy Speaker also mooted the idea of introducing the AI learning into the social system as part of the constituency projects for constituents.

“Build up has simplified learning in the sense that it is accessible and it is cheap. Most of us who are honorable members, representatives of our communities, constituencies before the federal government, it’s about time we put it as part of our constituency projects, so a whole lot of students will come in and learn and build. Human capacity building is key. So, we are looking forward to supporting him so that it can grow, expand and be sustainable. And also, I’m sure with time, Nigeria will hear about build up. We believe in him, and we believe in these young ones I’ve seen. Truly, they are the future of Nigeria, and their dedication and diligence towards this learning is amazing and very impressive”.

Earlier in his presentation, the Chief Executed Officer (CEO) of Bildup AI, Chibuike Aguene said that the innovation will give students equal access to quality education.

“What you’re witnessing here is the first of its kind. We built an indigenous AI application, the first of its kind all over Africa that can teach and interact with students, just as a human teacher would do. Some schools have already adopted it. Teachers are getting about 80% of their time back. Students are completing a tense programme that takes, typically, three months in about two weeks. There’s a student here. Maybe she will share her experience. She used it to prepare for her JAMB. She scored 97 in that Maths exam. She used build up within couple of weeks preparation.

“So, what we’ve done here is to rethink. How do we bridge the gap in terms of giving everybody equal access to quality education and leveraging on artificial intelligence, and we’ve successfully implemented that. Recently, the federal government added tech skills as a compulsory course across secondary schools and primary schools. Fortunately, we’ve added all those courses as part of the platform for Bildup AI.

“I think the best way to explain this is that imagine every student having access to the world best teacher on a one-to-one ratio because one of the things that has been the issue in educational system, not just in Nigeria, across Africa is teacher/student ratio which is about one to fifty. But what we’ve done with technology now is to level it to one-to-one, so that every student can now have a personalized tutor. And let me point out that we are not saying we’ve replaced teachers. No, we’re not replacing teachers. Rather, we are enhancing what they are doing. So, somebody that is in the remote, maybe the village or anywhere, can now access the highest level of knowledge.

“The AI interacts the way that I’m speaking to you. They will choose even the AI tutorial that they want. We have different names they can choose. It speaks to them, in the accent and the way they will understand it. So, that’s what we have done, and a lot of them now are mastering tech skills, doing all their curriculums.

“We have an AI career mentor that will guide you, interact with you, understand your interests and this, and then help you, guide you through that path. So, it’s a revolutionary innovation, and it happened here in South East. There’s nothing here that is outsourced. Everything here is built in-house. It’s a moment of pride for the entire region, and I dare say that it is a win win for every innovator across Nigeria here.

“We are demonstrating the future of education that everybody has been talking about. So, we’ve moved beyond talk to actually show that this can work, and then Africa can lead, and not just Africa, that South East can provide the needed leadership. So, we have a marketplace where, once they go through this programme, the talent is showcased through that market space so that they can access global opportunities and, of course, local opportunities. So, people, different organization, not just in South East, but across the globe can now access talent from the pool that we are churning out here”, Aguene explained.