By Juliet Umeh

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, political defections, shifting alliances and questions about leadership are beginning to shape the debate over who should govern Nigeria for another four years.

But for former Lagos State Governor, Mr Babatunde Fashola, one important test for anyone seeking to lead the country is the ability to build relationships, work with others and remain committed to a political team, even in difficult times.

Fashola believes President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated these qualities, arguing that his ability to retain political associates and bring former opponents into his camp makes him better placed to manage Nigeria’s diversity.

In a pointed challenge to opposition leaders, the former governor asked voters to examine what happened to the people who worked with other presidential contenders and why many of them were no longer in their political camps.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, Fashola said political relationships should serve as a reference point for assessing the leadership capacity of those seeking the presidency.

“Where are all the people who worked with them today? That’s a job reference question. For those who want to vote, where are all the people who worked with these people? Why is it only President Tinubu that has all those who worked with him when he was governor still with him? And they were with him for 16 years or so, out of office, when he wasn’t a president,” he said.

According to him, the ability to work with people is essential for anyone entrusted with managing a country as diverse as Nigeria.

“If you are going to get entrusted with managing Nigeria’s diverse family, you must be able to work in a team. And you don’t just get up and jump away when there’s a crisis in the fold,” he said.

Fashola noted that Tinubu remained in the All Progressives Congress, APC, despite internal disagreements, while some political leaders had abandoned parties that helped build their political careers.

He also pointed to Tinubu’s ability to bring former opponents into his political fold, describing it as evidence of his capacity to build relationships across political divides.

“Not just those who worked with him before, those who opposed him are now working with him. That’s how he has built a coalition of 30 state governors from one state, from Lagos. And that is profound, whether you like him or not,” he said.

Why I refused to join another party

Fashola’s argument about political loyalty also reflects his own experience as Lagos governor, when he said he resisted pressure to abandon his political platform in exchange for certain benefits from the Federal Government.

He recalled that during a meeting with a former President, an unnamed governor suggested that Lagos would only regain access to Lagos House, Marina, if he joined the ruling party at the time.

Fashola said he rejected the condition, insisting that political conviction should not be traded for government privileges.

“I said, look, Mr President, if that is the condition, keep the house. And as long as I am alive, I won’t join your party. If unfortunately I die, and they bring my body into your party, I’ll wake up,” he recalled.

He said his administration also faced disagreements with the Federal Government over issues including approval for the proposed Lekki Port and access to funds belonging to Lagos State.

How Tinubu fought Obasanjo over Lagos coastline

Fashola also defended Tinubu’s claim that he played a major role in efforts to protect the Lagos coastline from the Atlantic Ocean, particularly around Victoria Island.

He recalled that the Federal Government had spent about N4 billion pumping sand to protect the coastline, but erosion continued to threaten properties and infrastructure.

According to him, Tinubu repeatedly wrote to former President Olusegun Obasanjo seeking approval for a lasting solution, but the requests were initially rejected.

Fashola, who served as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff at the time, said he personally drafted several of the letters.

“I drafted those letters on his instructions to President Obasanjo every time. President Obasanjo would reply, no. The last one, I think it was something like, almost like, look, get out of my life, I will find a copy of the letter. I still have it in my records,” he said.

He said about seven letters were written, with Tinubu insisting that the administration should continue pressing for approval.

“Nobody should take the credit away from him. I was his Chief of Staff,” Fashola said, maintaining that Tinubu deserved recognition for the initiative.

Certificate controversy, foreign trips

On the controversy surrounding Tinubu’s academic records, Fashola described the debate as a distraction from pressing national issues, arguing that attention should instead be focused on the cost of living, fuel prices, employment, education and security.

“How does this (controversy on certificate) reduce the cost of living crisis? No, how does that reduce the cost of fuel? How does it reduce their travel time? How does it pay their children’s school fees, which NELFUND does? How does it create jobs?” he asked.

He also defended the President’s foreign trips, while acknowledging that Nigerians had the right to demand explanations about public spending.

“Nigerians are entitled to ask questions about their president’s utilisation of the time and resources,” he said.

However, he challenged opposition parties to go beyond criticising the administration and present practical alternatives to its policies. He argued that international engagements could support investment, infrastructure development and service delivery.

Funsho Williams: Fashola seeks better investigations

Away from the 2027 political debate, Fashola reflected on the unresolved murder of former Lagos governorship aspirant, Funsho Williams, who was killed at his Ikoyi residence in July 2006.

Following the discharge and acquittal of the six men charged over the case in 2014, Fashola expressed sympathy with the Williams family, describing the late politician as a peaceful man and an outstanding public servant.

“Funsho Williams was a man of peace, a fine gentleman, an outstanding public servant. No one deserved to be treated the way he was cruelly murdered,” he said.

He said the case demonstrated the need for more effective police investigations and the use of forensic tools, including DNA analysis and fingerprint evidence, to identify suspects and secure convictions.

Fashola also called for the prosecution of sponsors of electoral violence, arguing that holding prominent offenders accountable could discourage others. He, however, opposed the ‘rig and die’ slogan for election riggers, insisting that punishment must follow the law and respect due process.

Electricity providers owe Nigerians explanation

On Nigeria’s persistent electricity challenges, the former Minister of Power said electricity providers must explain their service failures to consumers.

He recalled that more than 11 million Nigerians were connected to electricity during his four years as Minister of Power, adding that his administration pursued incremental improvements towards stable and uninterrupted supply.

Fashola also welcomed the decentralisation of the power sector, saying greater participation by state governments could attract investment and introduce new solutions.

No plans to return to politics

After years in public service, Fashola said he was rebuilding his legal practice and had no immediate plans to return to elective politics.

Asked whether he would consider another political contest, he suggested that his time in public office had run its course.

“I’ve run as hard as I can. So it’s time to stop running. It was a very humbling privilege to have served my country. I don’t take that for granted,” he said.

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