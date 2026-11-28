Pete Edochie

By Benjamin Njoku

When Vanguard encountered Pete Edochie, the Lion of Africa in his den on two different occasions, it was never just an interview.It was an audience with a king.

Ebubedike sat on his throne, spoke in proverbs, laughed loudly, sipped from a glass of fresh palm wine and dropped revelations that have now become timeless.

Those conversations carried the full weight of Pete Edochie and what he represented on the big screen and in real life.

The first encounter was in a hotel room in Owerri, in 2015, where he displayed rare qualities that set him apart from his contemporaries: his sense of humour, his values as a father and an actor, as well as his impeccable command of the English language.

The second encounter was at his Trans Ekulu, Enugu residence in 2022. During the encounter, Ebubedike was in his element. His imposing duplex dotted with images of his artistic journey, laurels and his image as the godfather of the Nigerian movie industry set the tone for the timeless conversation.

When you were eventually ushered into his living room, you were bound to appreciate why Chinua Achebe preferred to call him ‘Ebubedike’ after the iconic role he played as Okonkwo in the NTA adaptation of the classic novel, ‘Things Fall Apart.’

The Lion of Africa roared as he sat on his throne, “You are welcome to my home, feel comfortable.”

Indeed, Pete Edochie was inseparable from his movie characters. In real life, he was a man of honour and class. When you were with him, you would not be tired of laughing. Intermittently, he would smile to encourage his guests while sharing his story passionately with them.

As we recount those encounters spanning our august visit to him in Enugu in 2022, his repeated battles with rumours of his death, his reflections on Nollywood, family and mortality, now read like a final testament after his death on Wednesday, due to prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

His love for

classical music

Beyond acting, Pete Edochie was an ardent lover of classical music and once presented a programme called ‘Music from the Masters’ while working as a broadcaster with Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation, ENBC and the Anambra State Broadcasting Service.

Recalling how he developed the passion for classical music, the movie legend revealed that his wife influenced his interest in classical music.

“My wife influenced me. She was very fond of classical music. When I met her she looked me in the face and said: ‘there’s something you don’t know about yourself, you are deeper than you think. You are very emotional, I see you with your friends expressing yourselves at a social gathering. But deep down, you are a very serious person’.

“One day, she joined me in the preview room, where we played some classical music. At one point, when we were playing some aspects of Mozart’s songs, I got drawn into it, forcing me to go back to play it again. Before I knew what was happening, it stuck,” he told Vanguard.

Edochie, however, boasted of having in his archives all the works of Mozart and George Campbell who wrote songs such as “Messiah”, “Saul”, “Solomon” among others. He confessed to placing orders for classical music from abroad, and even urged his friends travelling abroad to buy classical music for him as a gift, instead of shoes, ties and wrist watches.

How he wanted to

be remembered

There are many things to remember Pete Edochie for. His deep baritone voice. His age-long beard. His intimidating look. His danc steps and his father-figure role in Nollywood.

But beyond all of these, Ebubedike wanted to be remembered for something far simpler, and far deeper. He wanted to be remembered as a man who brought happiness and joy to many homes in Africa and beyond with his craft.

Speaking with Vanguard as he celebrated his 76th birthday in 2023, Edochie opened up on his legacy, honour and fulfilment:

“If people feel that my contributions toward the growth of the Nigerian movie industry have affected their lives in one way or the other, it means that posterity would award me good marks. Our industry is very challenging. While you are playing different characters in movies, you are still expected to live up to your billing as a man of honour.

“People enjoy me going by their reactions to what I do. It gives me a lot of satisfaction that people think this man knows what he’s doing. If I am remembered as one who injected some life into his audiences in Nigeria and beyond, I feel accomplished,” he said.

It was a simple but profound desire from a man whose career spanned more than five decades.

For Edochie, acting was not just entertainment. It was a ministry. It was a service. It was a calling to heal homes with laughter, with wisdom, and with stories that mirrored real life.

In his own words, all he ever wanted was to bring joy into people’s homes. And by all accounts, that is precisely what he did for more than 50 years, before bowing out of the stage.

Landing role of Okonkwo in the NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’

Pete Edochie did not start his journey as an actor. He started as a broadcaster in 1967 before gaining widespread recognition through his portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s celebrated novel, “Things Fall Apart” in the 80s.

Recalling how he landed that iconic role in our 2022 interview with him, Edochie said his former colleague, the late G. C. Ugwu, recommended him for the role of Okonkwo.

“He was the Zonal Director of NTA in Benin in those days. Engr Ugwu had always watched me in the broadcasting house, and the moment they decided to produce the play, the first person that came to his mind, who would play the role of Okonkwo was me”, he said.

He disclosed that he had never read “Things Fall Apart” before the adaptation and his first encounter with the story was through the script.

According to him, he auditioned at the University of Nigeria’s Enugu campus. In his account, the production team offered him the role after hearing him read. The performance drew attention beyond Nigeria, and the BBC team travelled to the country to interview him about it.

That one role changed African television forever. It made him a household name. It made Okonkwo very popular. And it made Pete Edochie the standard by which every other African actor would be judged.

Narrating the story, Edochie agreed that there was always a reflection of the Okonkwo character in most of his roles in movies. “That’s what many people said. When I started in ‘Things Fall Apart’, I was 38 years old. People still call me, “Ebubedike.” Before Chinua Achebe died, he was calling me Ebubedike. He never called me Pete, and we were very close.

“Each time people visited him in America then, he would ask after me. Achebe created the character and he felt I interpreted the role excellently. He named me after Okonkwo- Ebube Dike. So, many people still see me and refer to me as an Ebubedike.”

He said when the script was handed over to him, he felt it was an opportunity to read the novel since he didn’t have the privilege to do so while he was in school.

“I was delighted to read the novel. Before then, I had not read it, I knew nothing about it,” Edochie stated.

Ebubedike was not the only actor who auditioned for the iconic role of Okonkwo, but his talent stood him out in the crowd. According to him, “there were other actors who came for the audition held at the main auditorium of the University of Nigeria, Enugu campus. The moment I walked into the auditorium, the white woman who was invited to handle the costume and other things sighted me and screamed, ‘if this man could act, that’s the man we want for the role’.

“She never met me before. I walked in and was given the script. Other people were also given the script to read, and when I read mine, they shook hands with me and said, we are good to go. They said there was no point continuing with the audition. That was how I landed the role.”

Before featuring in the drama series, Edochie said he had starred in other smaller productions like William Shakespeare’s, ‘Every Man’, ‘Realm of Violence’, ‘Resurrection’ and others. But ‘Things Fall Apart’, was the production that gave him prominence.

Carrying my beard

for 26 years

Edochie’s beard was part of his identity. He revealed how he had carried the beard for 23 years as of 2023, and he would rather go to the grave with it.

“I could trim it, I wouldn’t shave my beard. I will carry it till the end of my time. I have a lot of hair on my head, and there is so much power in the hair. You read about the Bible story of Samson and Delilah. Our Lord Jesus Christ never shaved off his hair. There’s so much power in the hair,” he said, noting that his beard gave him character.

“I have always played a big man in my movies. If I am not a leader of a cult, I am an Igwe or a native doctor. There must be something inspiring about you. Something that frightens people, terrifies them and intimidates them when they know that you are coming. But when you clean-shave, you lose that”, he added.

Until his exit last Wednesday, Ebubedike never shaved his hair, making good his vow.

As a family man

Many people had described Edochie as a disciplinarian, a dedicated Christian and a good husband. He wasn’t far from those descriptions. His love for his family was incomparable. In the course of encouraging his children to stand out in life, Ebubedike bought cars for them as soon as they graduated from the university. The gesture, he explained, was to inspire them.

“That was intended to be a source of inspiration for them. And they had it at the back of their minds. As they were graduating, I was buying cars for them and I don’t regret it,” he added.

Edochie also spoke briefly about his marriage and his background.

“My wife and I were contemporaries in broadcasting. I liked her and she liked me too. With time, it developed into a very strong affection that we thought if we didn’t give a definition to our relationship before the end of the war, there would be a strong possibility that tongues would wag and I would be accused of exploiting this young girl and disappearing at the end of the day.

“I hail from a very strict paternal religious background. I am not that kind of person who would be ‘in and out’ of a woman. So, we got married and that’s it.”

Death rumours

For years, Pete Edochie was repeatedly declared dead on social media. In February 2026, his family dismissed another viral death rumour, with his eldest son, Leo Edochie, describing the reports as false and malicious.

Speaking to Vanguard on the rumour, Edochie himself laughed off the hoaxes. “I’m alive and will die when my maker calls me home,” he said, adding that hoaxes had “killed” him about seven times since 2012.

Ahead of his birthday on March 7, 2026, he pointed to family history as a source of confidence: “On the 7th of March, I will be 79. My father died at 96, so we have longevity in my family.” But he didn’t live up to his father’s age.

Each time the rumour of death came, he kept going with strength to continue working. He kept shooting. He kept granting interviews. He kept showing up at movie locations.

Edochie’s daughter in-law, May Edochie in her tribute after his death wrote: “For so many years, every year, someone somewhere made a false announcement of your death but you kept going with strength to continue working. This time, the news was true”.

On his health challenges

Although his family announced that he died after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, the screen patriarch never named the illness publicly, speaking instead about the physical toll of ageing while continuing his schedule in Ghana and Nigeria.

Eight months after his February interview, he acknowledged on camera that his mobility had declined. Visiting Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah at his home in Accra on Thursday, October 1, 2026, Edochie prayed with him, offered financial support, and spoke about his own symptoms.

“Sitting down here, I am not very well myself. Walking is a problem for me now, but I still have hope that I will recover,” Edochie said on October 1.

Despite difficulty walking, Edochie continued his Accra tour for the Pete Edochie Legacy Project on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

It was the Lion refusing to lie down. Even in pain, he was still giving. Still encouraging. Still fathering a generation.

On Olu Jacobs:

‘Our mates are gone’

Edochie died ten weeks after his fellow Nollywood pioneer, Olu Jacobs died at 84 on September 16.

In a recording from early May 2024, Edochie traced their bond to growing up in the northern part of the country, where Edochie schooled in Zaria and Kaduna and Jacobs spent his early childhood in Kano.

Recalling their final meeting when they walked out of separate film locations onto the same road, Edochie quoted Jacobs’s words verbatim: “Olu looked at me. He had tears in his eyes. He said, ‘Our mates are gone.’ And immediately he said this, the tears came to my eyes. We just held each other like this,” Edochie said, adding that he prayed: “May the good Lord keep us so that we can represent those who are not.”

He also dismissed a longstanding rumour that he had once asked Igbo film producers not to cast Jacobs, an Ogun State native, as an Igbo traditional ruler, or Igwe. “I have never disagreed with Olu for one day. No,” he said.

Vanguard had dubbed the pair the twin godfathers of Nollywood. Now, both are gone within a period of time, leaving the Nigerian movie industry mourning.

Tributes pour in

Edochie’s demise has sent shockwaves through the film industry, with fans and members of the entertainment fraternity mourning the loss on their various social media platforms.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, led the tributes session, describing him as an iroko, a national treasure, and one of the finest custodians of Nigeria’s culture, language and storytelling tradition.

Musawa said,”I received with great shock and deep sadness the news of the passing of Chief Pete Edochie. This is a painful loss, not only for his family and the creative industry, but for the entire nation. An iroko has fallen.

“Edochie was an outstanding actor who will not be easily replaced. He was more than an actor. He was a broadcaster, a cultural ambassador, a teacher and a father figure to generations of artists. His unforgettable interpretation of Okonkwo in ‘Things Fall Apart’ remains one of the greatest performances in African storytelling, a role that brought Chinua Achebe’s iconic character to life for the world.

“He was a lover of tradition and culture, and the epitome of an African man. From his commanding roles as a traditional ruler, father and elder, he gave voice to our proverbs, our wisdom, our dignity and our identity. He carried Nigeria with pride on screens across Africa and the world.”

Musawa noted that Edochie’s death comes at a particularly poignant moment, as the nation gathers in Enugu for NAFEST Enugu 2026.

“That he departed in Enugu, in the heart of the land he loved and served, while Nigeria celebrates its culture, is a solemn reminder of his enduring connection to our heritage. His legacy will continue to live in our films, our language, our theatre and in the countless young creatives he inspired.”

National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu, described the late actor as “a father figure in the industry” who left his footprints in the sands of time.

According to him, “the country has lost a cultural treasure, and the film industry has lost one of its most distinguished figures and enduring champions of artistic excellence. Pete Edochie was more than a gifted actor.

“His passing is an immeasurable loss to Nollywood, Nigeria’s creative industry and the wider African entertainment community. He was an institution whose extraordinary talent, commanding presence, professionalism and storytelling skills helped shape Nigerian cinema and bring it international recognition. Pete Edochie was a man of the people, a detribalised Nigerian who spoke different languages. He lived a noble life, a dedicated Christian and a disciplinarian. He died when the industry needed him most. But as a thorough-bred actor, he left when the ovation was loudest,” Yakubu said.

Executive Director/CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, Dr Shaibu Husseini, said a giant has taken his final bow, but his legacy remains immortal.

“Today, Nollywood and the entire African film landscape have lost an iroko — a towering pillar whose commanding presence, diction, unmatched proverbs and wise sayings, and whose distinguished career in broadcasting defined an era.

“From his unforgettable portrayal of Okonkwo in the NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ to decades of unequalled performance in Nollywood movies, Edochie elevated Nigerian storytelling on the global stage and championed the cultural values the NFVCB strives to preserve,” Husseini said.

Dr Ali Nuhu, Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigerian Film Corporation, NFC, described Pete Edochie as an institution, a custodian of African culture, a moral voice, and a towering figure. “His commanding presence, rich proverbs and uncommon mastery of the craft gave Nigeria and Africa dignity on the global screen.

“From his unforgettable portrayal of Okonkwo in the television series adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ to his countless roles as a king, father, elder and custodian of culture and tradition in several Nigerian movies, he represented an era of excellence, discipline and professionalism. His departure is a monumental loss, not only to his family and the Nollywood community, but to Nigeria, Africa and the global community of arts and culture”.

Edochie became famous after the iconic role he played as Okonkwo in the NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s best-selling novel, Things Fall Apart in the 80s.The role not only earned him accolades, but also launched his long, celebrated career in Nigerian cinema.

Known for his deep voice, commanding delivery and rich use of proverbs, Edochie became synonymous with roles as kings, community leaders and family patriarchs.

His film credits include “Igodo”, “Rituals” and “Lionheart”(2018), directed by Genevieve Nnaji.

He was honoured with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2003, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Industry Merit Award and several lifetime achievement honours.

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