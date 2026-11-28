File image of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State with some officers of the Armed Forces during his visit to Ughelli community, where he ordered arrest of perpetrators of the killings during the NDC campaign.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

The sound of gunfire shattered the campaign atmosphere at Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, November 23.

People who had gathered for a political rally suddenly scrambled for safety. Women ran, campaigners scattered and, in the ensuing chaos, bullets found human targets.

By the time the shooting stopped, families had lost loved ones, several people critically wounded and communities plunged into mourning.

Among the disturbing details was that six truckloads of policemen had reportedly been deployed to provide security. Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, put their number at close to 50. Yet, according to accounts from both political camps, the violence escalated despite the robust security presence.

The tragedy has since generated competing accusations between the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the National Democratic Congress, NDC.

Beneath the political blame game are grieving families, wounded survivors and ordinary citizens asking why a political gathering should become a death trap.

A Trail Of Troubled Political Gatherings

Uduere was not an isolated incident in the build-up to Delta 2027 elections.

September 18, a one-million-man march organised by the NDC in the Warri-Effurun axis was disrupted by violence, leaving persons wounded. An AK-47 allegedly recovered from a suspect identified as Collins became a subject of controversy between the party and police.

The NDC alleged the suspect was released the following day, a claim that formed part of its subsequent complaints about police handling of the incident.

October 3, the party held a 10,000-man march against hunger in Ughelli. The following day, the Ughelli North Local Government Council, chaired by Chief Jaro Egbo, issued a notice, sealed the business premises and impounded truck belonging to Tobore Alex Agbah, who led the march.

Agbah would later become one of the victims of the Uduere violence.

November 7, another NDC one-million-man march in Asaba ended in violence, with one fatality recorded.

The recurrence of disturbances has fuelled allegations that NDC gatherings are being targeted by political opponents allegedly linked to the ruling APC.

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, however, rejected the suggestion of a pattern.

“It’s not a pattern, because when you talk about a pattern, it means that it’s continuously and then you are linking it to be able to join one to the other,” he said.

He argued: “The NDC is not being attacked, there are a number of local governments where we have not had any disturbances. The APC in Delta is holding sway, the underdogs in this case are the members of the NDC who are few.”

But NDC governorship candidate, Chris Iyovwaye, disagreed, recalling the September incident.

“Another thug of APC was caught with an AK-47 and was handed over to the police. To our surprise, he was let off the hook the very next day,” he alleged.

On the Asaba attack, he said: “Every time we are exercising our democratic rights, they’re always there to stop us.”

Regarding Uduere, Iyovwaye said the party had secured police approval and was promised six truckloads of policemen.

“Yet the consequence of that is that four of our men are dead and 15 seriously injured, some of them still in ICU,” he said.

Two Camps, Competing Accusations

The Uduere violence has produced sharply conflicting accounts from Egbo and Omo-Agege. Egbo, who hails from the community, accused Omo-Agege and his entourage of instigating the violence. He claimed two of his associates, Prince Oharisi and a man identified simply as Oche, were shot dead as Omo-Agege was concluding his campaign activities.

Egbo alleged that Omo-Agege arrived after APC members had secured the town hall for a ceremony. “He came there and started abusing everybody, according to what I was told, saying I was his PA, I was his boy, and all of that,” he said.

He further alleged: “On his way out, he ordered one of his boys, Efemena Umukoro, Akhima, one of the NDC key mobilisers who lost his life in the melee, to open fire on our people.”

Egbo also said the community’s President-General, Cosmos Ejovwoke, was attacked and killed.

“I found out that they clubbed and shot the President-General of the community,” he said.

He demanded investigation by the Inspector-General of Police, declaring: “You come to my community to kill my President-General, killing my people, and you don’t even feel any remorse? We must do something about it. If we continue like this, then our democracy is in danger.”

Omo-Agege, however, accused Egbo and his alleged political backers of orchestrating the attack. He listed four members of his campaign organisation as dead, including former Federal Character Commissioner, Moses Anaughe, while about 15 others sustained critical injuries.

He questioned why the violence occurred despite the deployment of policemen.

“We went to the campaign with full expectations, that with six trucks of policemen deployed to that venue to protect us in that event, we expected protection for everybody in that venue,” he said.

“It never occurred to us that they (police) were merely coming to watch me principally executed.”

He added: “There is no way you have close to 50 policemen in a venue and a minute after commencement of the attack, all of them ran away and left only you there.”

Survivors’ Accounts Of Blood And Bullets

One of the most harrowing accounts came from Chief Evans Ivwurie, Chairman of Omo-Agege’s campaign organisation, who was shot during the violence.

Ivwurie alleged that the atmosphere became tense as the rival political gatherings proceeded, adding he personally complained to police officers about gunfire from the opposing gathering.

“The Policemen told me they (APC supporters) were not shooting guns, that they were shooting knockouts (fireworks). I said but you can see them brandishing pump actions openly, shooting it,” he recounted.

He alleged that violence erupted while Omo-Agege was addressing the campaign.

“These APC thugs led by Egbo, the LG Chairman, started throwing stones at the direction of Omo-Agege and our people gathered there. They ended throwing the stones and all of a sudden they started shooting.”

As people fled, he said, he tried to establish whether Omo-Agege was safe, alleging a man identified as Gueke, chairman of Ughelli Motor Parks, shot him in the head.

“Immediately he saw me at a close range, he just shot at me, on my head. The bullet was so heavy, I fell flat to the ground without any energy,” he said.

He further alleged that the gunman shot Anaughe twice in the chest.

Another victim, Agbah, who had earlier been affected by the council’s action following his October rally, was shot in the neck.

During a visit by Peter Obi, the NDC presidential figure, Agbah, who was receiving treatment, disclosed that five bullets remained lodged in his body.

“I’ve five bullets in me. I’m happy to see you Sir. The target was to kill me. There are five bullets in me now,” he told Obi.

Mothers And Communities Mourn

The killings have provoked emotional reactions beyond the two political camps.

Peter Obi, who visited the families of slain Anaughe and Efemena Umukoro, popularly known as Akima, alongside Omo-Agege and Iyovwaye, condemned the killings.

“This is totally unexpected during these campaigns period, that people would die because they have a different view or belong to a different party from the ruling party,” he said.

“We cannot kill people, harm people because we want to be political leaders.”

President-General of the Urhobo Progress Union, Ese Gam, expressed concern that political rivalry was tearing the Urhobo nation apart.

“Now we’re not contending with others. It’s now Urhobo against Urhobo,” he said.

“If we continue to kill ourselves like this in the name of fighting for power, who are we going to lead at the end of the day?”

Unanswered Security Questions

The reported failure of security personnel to prevent the violence has become a major issue in the aftermath.

Lawyer and activist, Austin Nyekigbe, who passed through Uduere before and after the incident, called on the IGP to order an independent investigation into the killings and the conduct of officers deployed.

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, condemned the killing of Umukoro, describing him as a courageous rights activist.

“The brutal assassination of Comrade Efemena alias Comrade Akima is senseless and despicable,” he said.

“The fact that this dastardly killing happened in the presence of dozens of police officers is a shameful indictment of the Nigeria Police Force.”

Niger Delta Peace Coalition Coordinator, Zik Gbemre, also demanded an investigation, insisting that politicians, alleged attackers and uniformed personnel must all be held accountable where culpability is established.

Meanwhile, activist Austin Aghomi criticised Governor Oborevwori for continuing his campaign activities shortly after the killings.

Apparrently laying the blame on NDC and suggesting justification for the NDC killings, the governor during his campaign tour of Oghara and Koko, had said: “You can’t go for campaign and carry gun. If you carry a gun, it means you have an intention to do something. “You cannot come to my community and kill my president-general, and the community will let you go? No! You can’t do that. It’s not done anywhere.”

Aghomi faulted the governor’s response, arguing that the police had a duty to prevent violence at the gathering.

For the families who have to bury loved ones, political accusations cannot restore lost lives. For survivors as Ivwurie and Agbah, the battle to recover continues.

The questions remain: Who tried to stop a party from campaigning? Who fired the fatal shots? Why did the police reportedly fail to stop the violence despite their deployment? And will an independent investigation establish responsibility?

As Delta approaches 2027, citizens should not have to risk their lives to exercise their democratic rights.

Six truckloads of policemen were reportedly deployed to Uduere. Yet the bullets still found their targets.

The dead cannot speak, but their families and the survivors are demanding answers.

Vanguard News