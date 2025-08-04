Maduka University, DNA Learning Centre to partner for professional courses

By Theodore Opara

Maduka University, Ekwegbe-Nsukka, is set to expand its academic and professional training offerings through a new partnership with the DNA Learning Centre Nigeria.

The collaboration aims to introduce specialised professional courses in biotechnology, genetics, and molecular biology, giving students access to practical skills that meet global standards. This initiative aligns with Maduka University’s mission to equip students with practical knowledge that addresses the needs of modern industries.

Professor George Ude, who led the DNA team to the university said that the partnership would focus on providing hands-on training and industry-recognised certification for undergraduates and working professionals.

Professor Ude highlighted the importance of the partnership in building local capacity for biotechnology and life sciences, saying, “our goal is to make advanced DNA education and research accessible to Nigerian students and researchers. By partnering with Maduka University, we can reach more young people and empower them with skills that are relevant in healthcare, agriculture, forensics, and environmental management.”

He said that the courses would include Human Genetics using PV92, Microscopy of Life, DNA Fingerprinting and Forensics, Understanding GMO’s and Gene Editing using CRISPR technology, Disease discovery and Microbiome using Metagenomic tools, DNA Barcoding and Biodiversity Conservation, World of Enzymes and Biochemistry of DNA: Unlocking the Catalyst of Life and Genetic Function, and many others.

It was a thing of joy to note that the DNA initiative has been embraced by by institutions in Nigeria and Enugu State, in particular.

Speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of Maduka University, Professor Charles Ogbulogo, described the partnership as a significant step toward positioning the university as a hub for scientific and technological innovation.

Professor Ogbulogo further pointed out that this partnership opens up new frontiers for our students and faculty. “The DNA Learning Centre Nigeria brings a wealth of expertise and resources that will help our students gain practical experience in DNA technology, bioinformatics, and advanced laboratory techniques,” he said.

In his remark, the Chancellor of Maduka University, Dr. Samuel Maduka Onyishi, expressed delight with the development which ties with the ethos of the institution.

He pointed out the huge entrepreneurial potential in enzyme production, which the DNA learning Centre has consistently presented as a challenge.

Dr. Onyishi expressed optimism that the collaboration would be viable, pointing out that we have always enjoyed a good relationship with Godfrey Okoye University, a major collaborator with DNA Learning Centre.

The DNA Team Lead, Professor George Ude, was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Director DNA Learning Centre Nigeria, Mr. Michael Okoro, Dr. Chidinma Okafor, Miss Florence Mgbodile, Lead Instructor II, Miss Eloanyi Queen, Mr. Ozomah Precious, and Mr. Onyia Emmanuel.

Representing Maduka University were the Chancellor, Dr. Samuel Maduka Onyishi; the Vice-Chairman of Peace Group, Dr. Ifeyinwa Onyishi; and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charles Ogbulogo.

Maduka University continues to expand its academic partnerships and industry linkages, reaffirming its vision to produce graduates with practical skills that can solve real-world problems.