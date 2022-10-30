.

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has warned warned illegal/roadside traders to stop transacting businesses on Lagos roads to avoid obstructing the free flow of traffic in some parts of the State.

LASTMA General Manager, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, sounded the warning over the weekend while addressing the officers on the need to ensure free flow of traffic during and beyond ‘Ember Months’ across the State.

Mr Oreagba disclosed that the activities of these illegal traders impeded the free flow of traffic on major roads.

He disclosed further that Section (1) of the Lagos State Street trading and Illegal markets prohibition Law of 2003 prohibits both buyers and sellers from engaging in business activities at an unauthorized place: while there are various penalties/jail terms for anyone found guilty of contravening the Law.

“It has become worrisome having to spend many hours in traffic caused by illegal traders on our roads, thereby creating an artificial bottleneck”

“We have to put a stop to that by ensuring that activities involving buying and selling are taken off the roads and put back into market complex designed for such”

He said the warning was also meant to protect the lives of illegal traders from unforeseen circumstances such as accidents from reckless private/commercial/truck/tanker drivers.

The General Manager lamented that these illegal trading activities persisted, despite several warnings to the traders to stop displaying and selling wares on main roads, medians, road- setbacks, bus stops, and drainage alignments.

Oreagba however called on market leaders to support the Agency in ensuring the activities of these illegal traders are put under check to make our roads free for motorists and other road users across the State.

