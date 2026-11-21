By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has told the people of Oyo State not to mind Governor Seyi Makinde, the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and urged them to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from top to bottom.

The president spoke on Saturday at the APC presidential rally in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Apparently referring to the governor, the president said, “There is a party out there parading themselves. Please don’t mind them and don’t listen to them. They are only interested in clearing what you have. Vote for APC from top to bottom.”

Tinubu said he would not speak at length. “I will not be able to speak much to you. I just want to greet you. This is our party. It is your party. Is that clear?

“You voted overwhelmingly for the APC last time. You must stay the course for the sake of progress, the prosperity of our country and the development of your children and great-grandchildren,” he said.

Before addressing the rally, the president asked the gathering to observe a minute of silence for the victims of the boat accident in Bayelsa State. “Our condolences go to the people of Bayelsa State and the bereaved families. May God grant the people of Bayelsa peace and happiness and prevent a recurrence of such an incident. We will support them,” he said.

Tinubu also announced an investment for Oyo State. “For your state, we have just signed an agreement with China’s Yutong to reopen the old Leyland factory in Ibadan. We are reopening it to produce public transport vehicles and establish an automobile assembly plant there. We will continue to bring industries. You will see progress and development,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the APC governors, the governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, urged the Yoruba to turn out for the President.

“We are appealing to the Yoruba people, particularly our sons and daughters, to come out and support the presidential candidate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. On January 16, let us all come out and vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Sarafadeen Ali of the APC. When the time comes, we will also support our candidates contesting for the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

“I appeal to the Yoruba people not to allow this opportunity to slip away. Let us stand together and ensure that our party succeeds in Nigeria,” Oyebanji said.