Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe (3rd L, lower row)), and Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino (2nd L, lower row), sit among other delegates during the CAF 48TH Ordinary Assembly, in Abuja on November 21, 2026. African football supremo Patrice Motsepe said Saturday that all 54 members of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) support Gianni Infantino’s bid for re-election as FIFA president. Motsepe made the declaration in Abuja, where CAF is holding its ordinary general assembly and at which one of Infantino’s two rivals, French football chief Philippe Diallo is present. Former Japan Football Association president Kozo Tashima is the other candidate. The trio will learn whether they have been successful on March 18 next year in Rabat — the winning candidate must obtain a majority of the 211 associations. (Photo by Light Oriye Tamunotonye / AFP)

African football supremo Patrice Motsepe said Saturday that all 54 members of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) support Gianni Infantino’s bid for re-election as FIFA president.

Motsepe made the declaration in Abuja, where CAF is holding its ordinary general assembly and at which one of Infantino’s two rivals, French football chief Philippe Diallo is present.

Former Japan Football Association president Kozo Tashima is the other candidate.

The trio will learn whether they have been successful on March 18 next year in Rabat — the winning candidate must obtain a majority of the 211 associations.

CAF’s support for Infantino comes hours after another of his steadfast supporters South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL gave him their “unanimous” backing.

CAF has been consistently behind Infantino — who is seeking a fourth and final term — even after the furore he stirred up in July with his shortlived FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

Morocco is co-hosting the 2030 World Cup.

“Gianni, you have our support on behalf of the 54 nations in Africa to be our candidate,” Motsepe said.

“I have a report from all 54 member associations in Africa to say that we are unanimously supporting Gianni.”

Infantino has faced multiple calls to step down and lost the backing of European football’s governing body UEFA, whilst CONCACAF has also been strident in its criticism of the 56-year-old Swiss lawyer.

Motsepe though has been a vocal supporter and Infantino said such loyalty was reciprocal.

“You will always find, in me and in FIFA, a trusted partner,” Infantino told the assembly, announcing cash inflow of $25 million to each member of CAF, starting January 2027 for development projects.

On Wednesday, UEFA vice-president Laura McAllister told AFP that Diallo, a 63-year-old lawyer whose Senegalese-born father boxed for France at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, should not be seen as solely a European candidate.

“He is a francophone, which is an important asset in lots of CAF countries,” she said.

McAllister, who in 2023 became the first woman to be elected a vice-president of UEFA, noted though that confederations do not vote as a bloc.

“There is a soft space which Philippe can exploit and convince some federations within each confederation to support a reform agenda,” the 61-year-old said.

“There is a lot of discomfort around the behaviour of Gianni Infantino and a desire to challenge the concentration of power in his hands.

“This applies everywhere in world football. This is not about Europe, the same rules apply globally.”