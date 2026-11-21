Manchester City’s Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland reacts at the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 21, 2026. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Erling Haaland was controversially denied a crucial goal as Manchester City’s spluttering Premier League title challenge suffered a fresh blow in a 1-1 draw against Fulham on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca’s side trailed to Rodrigo Muniz’s early opener at the Etihad Stadium before Haaland’s equaliser was contentiously ruled out.

The City striker kicked the ball out of the grasp of Fulham keeper Bernd Leno on the goal-line.

But Leno barely had two hands on the ball when Haaland made contact, giving City reason to feel aggrieved with the decision.

Elliot Anderson saved City from a fourth successive league defeat as the England midfielder equalised in the second half with his first top-flight goal since signing from Nottingham Forest in the close-season.

But it was another frustrating afternoon for third-placed City, who could not find a winner and were booed off at full-time.

Leaders Arsenal can extend their lead over City to eight points if they win at Newcastle later on Saturday.

After making a blistering start to the season with seven successive league wins, City are winless in their last four top-flight matches.

It was the first time in 15 years and 21 games that City had failed to beat Fulham.

Still waiting to discover the result of their appeal against the guilty verdict over breaches of Premier League financial rules, City have looked increasingly distracted in recent weeks.

Maresca has claimed City are not bothered by the “noise” around the financial scandal, which is likely to include a huge points deduction if the appeal fails.

But his team’s lethargic performances of late suggest otherwise, with tricky tests against Napoli on Tuesday and Arsenal next weekend threatening to extend their slump.

– Slumping City –

City needed a fast start to ease their anxiety and Erling Haaland almost delivered it when his looping header was cleared off the line.

But Maresca has failed to fix the defensive problems that ailed City in their previous three games.

Fulham took full advantage of City’s flaws to snatch the lead with an incisive counter in the 16th minute.

Former City winger Oscar Bobb pounced on a wayward pass and accelerated down the right flank before picking out Muniz’s run into the penalty area.

With City’s defence in disarray, Muniz kept his composure to curl a fine finish into the top corner.

Maresca turned away in disgust and his frustration only increased when City were denied a leveller in the 26th minute.

Iliman Ndiaye’s cross reached Haaland inside the six-yard box but the Norway striker’s weak volley was saved by Leno.

Haaland’s momentum carried him into Leno and he kicked the ball over the line as the Fulham keeper struggled to get hold of it.

But Haaland’s celebrations were curtailed by VAR’s decision to disallow the goal for a foul on Leno.

Haaland squandered a golden opportunity to drag City level when he blazed wildly over from Phil Foden’s defence splitting pass.

Enduring one of his more profligate days, Haaland scuffed wastefully wide from Nico O’Reilly’s pass.

Out of sync for so long, City finally found some rhythm after the break and their pressure was rewarded in the 58th minute.

Fulham failed to clear a corner and Anderson pounced, drilling a fierce volley past Leno from the edge of the area.

Anderson was inches away from putting City ahead moments later with a low drive that fizzes just wide.

It was that kind of day for City, whose season is in danger of spiralling out of control before they even discover their appeal verdict.