Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday reiterated his country’s determination to join NATO, following proposals to provide Kyiv with security guarantees similar to those of the military alliance.

“Of course Ukraine very much wants to be in NATO,” Zelensky told reporters, judging that membership of the alliance was one of the “most obvious security guarantees” for his country.

The issue of Ukraine joining NATO, ruled out by Washington since 2025, resurfaced in recent days during fresh talks to end the war nearly five years after Russia’s invasion.

At a meeting with Kyiv’s allies in Berlin on Thursday, US envoy Jared Kushner said Washington could be ready to grant Ukraine a security guarantee similar to that provided under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

That clause – the cornerstone of NATO – states that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all allies.

On Friday, the French presidency said offering Kyiv “Article 5-type” protection would in practice amount to bringing Ukraine into the alliance.

The same day, two Russian missiles and a suspected drone landed in southeastern Poland, a NATO member bordering Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte denounced violations of Polish airspace, calling them “clearly dangerous”.

Vanguard News