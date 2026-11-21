President Bola Tinubu has pledged to deliver additional 50,000 bed space hostels across federal tertiary institutions by the end of 2027 to tackle accommodation challenges confronting students

Tinubu made the pledge on Saturday at the inauguration of Block E of the College of Medicine hostel, University of Ibadan (UI), located at Alexander Brown Hall, University College Hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hostel block was donated by the Chagoury family.

The President, represented by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa, said that the 50,000 bed space hostels would be delivered through the ₦400 billion Student Hostels Programme, implemented via the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

He said the initiative was aimed at providing students with safe and decent accommodation to support their education.

“The accommodation shortage at the College of Medicine has become a critical challenge following the 2020 directive of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) requiring clinical students of medicine and dentistry to reside within the University College Hospital (UCH) premises for accreditation purposes.

“The college faced a shortfall of 490 bed spaces, representing 44.5 per cent of its accommodation requirement, leaving many students exposed to insecurity and difficulties attending essential clinical sessions,” the president said.

According to him, the shortage also prevented the college from fully utilising its annual admission quota for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme.

Tinubu said his administration was prioritising education funding and reforms through initiatives such as the Nigerian Education Sector Renewal Initiative, Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), TETFund and the Student Venture Capital Grant.

He added that more than 36 universities had benefited from the Renewed Hope Energising Education Programme, with power installations ranging from 2.5 megawatts to 12 megawatts.

The President also said that the government had completed 20 compressed natural gas (CNG) conversion centres and maintenance facilities in some universities, with 40 additional facilities expected by the end of 2028.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of UI, Prof. Peter Olapegba, said the inauguration of Block E marked another milestone in efforts to provide adequate accommodation for medical students and meet accreditation requirements.

Olapegba expressed appreciation to the benefactors, Ambassador Gilbert Ramez Chagoury and his brother, Ronald Chagoury, for their contribution to medical education.

“The hostel, named the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR Block, provides accommodation for 192 medical and dental students in 48 rooms, with four students per room.

“The building also has four reading rooms, each measuring about 71 square metres, as well as rooms equipped with toilets, showers and kitchenettes,” Olapegba said.

The immediate past provost of the College of Medicine, Prof. Olayinka Omigbodun, said the hostel project was initiated to address the accommodation deficit that threatened the college’s ability to meet accreditation requirements.

Omigbodun, represented by Prof. Fatai Adeniyi, said the college required 1,101 bed spaces for clinical students but had only 611, resulting in a shortfall of about 500 beds.

She said the deficit had previously constrained the college’s ability to admit students up to its annual quota.

The Provost, College of Medicine, Prof. Temidayo Ogundiran, expressed appreciation to stakeholders and supporters who contributed to the realisation of the project.

According to him, the various contributions of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration had repositioned the education sector. (NAN)