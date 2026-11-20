By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has said the ongoing redevelopment of the Obalende Bus Park, known as the Y’ello Bus Park, will be completed and ready for public use by the end of December 2026.

The facility, being developed by MTN Nigeria as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, is designed to accommodate more than 1,000 buses.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this during an inspection tour of the Obalende project and another MTN-sponsored under-bridge recreational park at Falomo, Ikoyi.

Wahab, who was accompanied by key government officials, including the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa; Special Adviser on Environment, Engr. Adekunle Akodu; General Manager of the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), Adetoun Popoola; and Director of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite, said the six-week completion window was agreed upon after consultations with stakeholders to resolve operational challenges.

He explained that the project was initially scheduled for completion within 21 weeks following an inspection of the area by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy as part of efforts to transform the previously degraded environment into a modern transport hub.

However, construction was delayed by logistical challenges involving existing transport operators conducting business at the site.

Wahab said the government had engaged the transport unions, contractors and the Special Adviser on Transportation to agree on temporarily relocating operators from the immediate construction area to enable the contractors to complete the work.

“Today was just to see how far they’ve gone. Thankfully, they had one or two logistics issues that had to do with the businesses that have been operating there, legacy things like the transport business.

“We had to engage the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, the transport unions, and the contractors to see how we can give them a space for a maximum of six weeks—not shutting the place down 100 per cent, but moving them out of that immediate workspace to enable the contractors to complete it and hand it over to them to operate,” he said.

The upgraded facility is designed to accommodate approximately 1,000 buses and will feature dedicated parking and loading bays, sleeping facilities for drivers, modern toilet facilities and green areas.

The design also incorporates collapsible barriers along the perimeter to allow drainage maintenance teams access to the adjoining canal for regular cleaning and maintenance.

Addressing concerns about possible commercialisation of the facility and increases in transport fares, Giwa assured commuters and commercial transport operators that access to the terminal would be free.

“No, there’s no toll at all. It is for them; they are the ones using it. We are just making it a standard park that we will replicate all over the state as time goes on,” he said.

On the management of the facility after completion, Giwa said it would remain the property of the Lagos State Government under the supervision of the Ministry of Transportation.

He added that the government was working with transport unions to ensure effective utilisation of the facility and prevent its takeover by miscreants.

Giwa also warned commercial bus drivers against picking up passengers or parking along road corridors outside the designated terminal after its opening.

He said the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would enforce compliance with traffic regulations.

“By the time we finish this place, there will be no need for us to have any bus on the road, and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, will be on the ground to ensure they comply with all the rules and regulations of Lagos State.

“The laws are there. No one is above the law. We have provided the park for you, and if you come out of that park to obstruct traffic, definitely the law will take its course,” he warned.

Falomo under-bridge gets recreational park

Following the inspection at Obalende, the delegation visited the Falomo under-bridge, where MTN is also transforming a previously degraded space into a recreational park for public use.

Speaking at the site, LASPARK General Manager, Popoola, said the area, which was previously characterised by indiscriminate waste dumping and misuse, was being reclaimed as a relaxation centre for residents.

She said the facility would follow the model of the JJT Park in Alausa and remain open to the public free of charge for everyday recreational activities.

However, corporate organisations and other groups seeking to organise formal events or competitions at the venue would be required to pay a nominal maintenance fee, she added.

The Obalende project was formally handed over to MTN Nigeria by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources on April 15, 2026, with an initial 21-week completion target.

The September 11 deadline was missed following delays attributed to heavy rainfall between June and August and operational challenges involving existing park management.

Construction resumed in mid-October, with clearing, foundation work and material deliveries, while interlocking pavement, curbing and fencing works were ongoing as of mid-November.

The wider redevelopment plan also includes electric vehicle charging points, more than 60 public toilet fixtures, a recycling drop-off station, kiosks and commercial spaces, solar lighting and tree planting.

Other components include a Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) road camp for street sweepers and security personnel, improved lighting and CCTV facilities, as well as maintenance arrangements for the park and adjoining Macgregor Canal.